Declan Drysdale banned for Newport against Salford after seeing red at Bradford By Press Association August 15 2022, 2.27pm James Rowberry (PA) Newport will be without Declan Drysdale for the visit of Salford. Defender Drysdale will sit this one out after a red card in the defeat at Bradford. Manager James Rowberry is hoping for some good news on midfielders Aaron Wildig and Robbie Willmott after the pair were forced off before half-time on Saturday. Rowberry was also without striker Offrande Zanzala following an injury in training and he too will be assessed. Matty Lund will be hoping for more minutes for Salford when they travel to Wales. The midfielder came off the bench late on against Crewe at the weekend for his second cameo since serving a ban carried over from last season. New signing Elliot Simoes is fit but was once again an unused substitute. Ash Eastham also missed out against the Railwaymen, as did his fellow defender Liam Shephard who is sidelined with muscular and tendon tears