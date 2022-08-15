Jacob Sorensen ruled out for weeks for Norwich ahead of Huddersfield game By Press Association August 15 2022, 2.31pm Jacob Sorensen is set to be sidelined for several weeks (Nigel French/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Norwich have lost another left-back to injury, with Jacob Sorensen ruled out for several weeks ahead of their Sky Bet Championship clash with Huddersfield. The defender suffered a stress fracture in his foot during the loss to Hull and joins Sam McCallum, who broke a bone in his foot last week, and Dimitris Giannoulis (ankle) on the sidelines. Sam Byram has trained but Tuesday may come too soon while Adam Idah trained for the first time on Monday and Isaac Hayden is expected to join in soon. Forward Teemu Pukki has a bruised foot but is expected to be available. Huddersfield hope to have Tino Anjorin available. The Chelsea loanee went off in the second half of the weekend victory over Stoke after taking a knock but it was largely a precautionary move. David Kasumu’s hamstring injury is proving to be not as bad as first feared so he should be available within the next couple of weeks. Defender Matty Pearson is a long-term absentee with a foot problem. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Vincent Kompany says Burnley cannot afford to ‘store players’ after home draw Rob Edwards quiet on Ismaila Sarr future after forward misses Watford draw Brighton sign full-back Pervis Estupinan from Villarreal Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens sees draw at Swindon as two points dropped Wayne Brown pays tribute to long-serving Tom Eastman after late winner Jon Brady loves Northampton’s battling spirit and praises his goalscorers ‘We did every part of the game well’ – Michael Duff on Barnsley’s display Maidenhead continue strong start with win over Altrincham Ryan Lowe not concerned by lack of goals as Preston keep another clean sheet Gary McSheffrey: I almost gave up hope before Doncaster’s late winner More from The Courier Dylan Levitt injury update as Dundee United sweat over ex-Manchester United starlet 0 5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader… Firefighters battle blaze at the back of Kirkcaldy High street Multiple emergency services called to 'disturbance' at rural property south of Perth 12 weeks of work to fix flooding on Arbroath cycle path gets under way 0 Conservative supporters pelted with eggs in Perth as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare…