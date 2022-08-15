Crawley manager Kevin Betsy waiting on Dion Conroy for Northampton clash By Press Association August 15 2022, 2.59pm Kevin Betsy (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Crawley manager Kevin Betsy will hope to have Dion Conroy available for the visit of Northampton. Defender Conroy missed the goalless draw with Harrogate at the weekend after picking up an injury in the Carabao Cup win over Bristol Rovers. Ludwig Francillette added to Betsy’s defensive worries when he limped off against Harrogate. Betsy, who is still waiting for his side to score their first league goal of the season, had no central defender on the bench and was forced to shuffle his pack. Marc Leonard is pushing for a start for Northampton. The midfielder is on a season-long loan from Brighton and impressed after replacing Jack Sowerby for the second half against Hartlepool on Saturday. Aaron McGowan is making progress in his comeback from knee surgery and is not too far away from his first game of the season. Manager Jon Brady also hopes to have McGowan’s fellow defender Akin Odimayo back before too long. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Vincent Kompany says Burnley cannot afford to ‘store players’ after home draw Rob Edwards quiet on Ismaila Sarr future after forward misses Watford draw Brighton sign full-back Pervis Estupinan from Villarreal Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens sees draw at Swindon as two points dropped Wayne Brown pays tribute to long-serving Tom Eastman after late winner Jon Brady loves Northampton’s battling spirit and praises his goalscorers ‘We did every part of the game well’ – Michael Duff on Barnsley’s display Maidenhead continue strong start with win over Altrincham Ryan Lowe not concerned by lack of goals as Preston keep another clean sheet Gary McSheffrey: I almost gave up hope before Doncaster’s late winner More from The Courier Dylan Levitt injury update as Dundee United sweat over ex-Manchester United starlet 0 5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader… Firefighters battle blaze at the back of Kirkcaldy High street Multiple emergency services called to 'disturbance' at rural property south of Perth 12 weeks of work to fix flooding on Arbroath cycle path gets under way 0 Conservative supporters pelted with eggs in Perth as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare…