Cameron Borthwick-Jackson and Calum Butcher both doubts for Burton By Press Association August 15 2022, 3.15pm Cameron Borthwick-Jackson is an injury doubt (Barrington Coombs/PA) Burton have injury concerns over Cameron Borthwick-Jackson and Calum Butcher ahead of Tuesday's League One match against Ipswich. Both players picked up knocks in Saturday's 4-4 draw at Accrington, with Butcher suffering a groin strain and Borthwick-Jackson taking a blow to the head. William Kokolo missed Saturday's match for personal reasons. Defender Michael Mancienne remains a long-term injury absentee after knee surgery. Ipswich will again be without summer signing Dominic Ball who has been struggling with an ankle injury. Corrie Ndaba is also out with a hip problem. Kieran McKenna said he would assess how the hot conditions on Saturday had affected his players before deciding whether or not he needed to freshen up his side. Richard Keogh, who joined from Blackpool on a one-year deal, is awaiting his debut.