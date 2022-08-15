Will Grigg again set to miss out for MK Dons against Port Vale By Press Association August 15 2022, 3.23pm Will Grigg is an injury doubt (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up MK Dons are likely to be without Will Grigg again for the visit of Port Vale. Striker Grigg has missed the last two matches after suffering a hamstring injury against Sheffield Wednesday. The Dons are missing a host of other players as they look for their first points of the season. Mo Eisa, Daniel Harvie, Tennai Watson, Josh McEachran and Nathan Holland are all sidelined. David Worrell remains a doubt for Vale. The right-back suffered an injury in training and has missed the last three matches. Striker James Wilson is still a few weeks away from returning after a calf injury. New signings Ellis Harrison and Jack Stevens should keep their places after impressive debuts against Bolton. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Vincent Kompany says Burnley cannot afford to ‘store players’ after home draw Rob Edwards quiet on Ismaila Sarr future after forward misses Watford draw Brighton sign full-back Pervis Estupinan from Villarreal Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens sees draw at Swindon as two points dropped Wayne Brown pays tribute to long-serving Tom Eastman after late winner Jon Brady loves Northampton’s battling spirit and praises his goalscorers ‘We did every part of the game well’ – Michael Duff on Barnsley’s display Maidenhead continue strong start with win over Altrincham Ryan Lowe not concerned by lack of goals as Preston keep another clean sheet Gary McSheffrey: I almost gave up hope before Doncaster’s late winner More from The Courier Dylan Levitt injury update as Dundee United sweat over ex-Manchester United starlet 0 5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader… Firefighters battle blaze at the back of Kirkcaldy High street Multiple emergency services called to 'disturbance' at rural property south of Perth 12 weeks of work to fix flooding on Arbroath cycle path gets under way 0 Conservative supporters pelted with eggs in Perth as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare…