Ben Garner could hand Jesurun Rak-Sakyi his Charlton debut against Plymouth By Press Association August 15 2022, 3.33pm Charlton boss Ben Garner could give Jesurun Rak-Sakyi his debut on Tuesday night (Nick Potts/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Charlton’s new signing Jesurun Rak-Sakyi will hope to make his debut against Plymouth after missing out against Sheffield Wednesday. Rak-Sakyi has joined on a season-long loan from Crystal Palace, but was not in the matchday squad for Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday. Conor McGrandles came on as a late substitute in that match after passing concussion protocols. Full-back Mandela Egbo (knee) and forward Chuks Aneke (calf) are both still out. Plymouth defender Brendan Galloway could be back in the mix after being left out of the matchday squad for Saturday’s 2-0 win over Peterborough. Galloway made his first appearance in eight months last week after a knee problem, but was left out at the weekend. However, manager Steven Schumacher said the decision was for tactical reasons, with the 28-year-old not having suffered a setback. Mickel Miller, Conor Grant, James Bolton and Panutche Camara are still out injured. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Vincent Kompany says Burnley cannot afford to ‘store players’ after home draw Rob Edwards quiet on Ismaila Sarr future after forward misses Watford draw Brighton sign full-back Pervis Estupinan from Villarreal Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens sees draw at Swindon as two points dropped Wayne Brown pays tribute to long-serving Tom Eastman after late winner Jon Brady loves Northampton’s battling spirit and praises his goalscorers ‘We did every part of the game well’ – Michael Duff on Barnsley’s display Maidenhead continue strong start with win over Altrincham Ryan Lowe not concerned by lack of goals as Preston keep another clean sheet Gary McSheffrey: I almost gave up hope before Doncaster’s late winner More from The Courier Dylan Levitt injury update as Dundee United sweat over ex-Manchester United starlet 0 5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader… Firefighters battle blaze at the back of Kirkcaldy High street Multiple emergency services called to 'disturbance' at rural property south of Perth 12 weeks of work to fix flooding on Arbroath cycle path gets under way 0 Conservative supporters pelted with eggs in Perth as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare…