Hamstring issue rules Josh Murphy out of Oxford's game with Lincoln By Press Association August 15 2022, 3.49pm Josh Murphy has a hamstring injury (David Davies/PA)

Oxford are without Josh Murphy for the visit of Lincoln. The winger may be sidelined for up to four weeks with a hamstring problem. Kyle Joseph could be handed a full debut for the U's. The striker came off the bench at Bristol Rovers on Saturday after completing his loan switch from Swansea. Lincoln will assess the fitness of Tashan Oakley-Boothe. The on-loan Stoke midfielder went off during the first half of the draw with Forest Green due to illness. Oakley-Boothe was replaced by new signing Jordon Garrick, who had an impressive debut. Defender Adam Jackson could return after a dead leg.