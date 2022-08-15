Exeter’s Harry Kite in line to retain midfield spot for Wycombe clash By Press Association August 15 2022, 4.25pm Harry Kite, pictured, has put together a run of starts for Exeter (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Harry Kite should keep his place in midfield when Exeter host Wycombe in League One. The 22-year-old has forced his way into the Grecians’ starting line-up in recent weeks and looks to have impressed enough for a run in the side. Jevani Brown should continue up front, having struck Exeter’s goal in the 2-1 loss at Cambridge on Saturday. Sam Stubbs could push for a recall in the centre of defence. Dominic Gape could return for Wycombe after missing Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Shrewsbury through illness. Sam Vokes, Ryan Tafazolli and Tjay De Barr will all face late checks after also missing the Shrewsbury clash with knocks. Jason McCarthy has returned to training and will be in contention. Curtis Thompson, Brandon Hanlon and Sullay Kaikai are still working back to fitness. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Vincent Kompany says Burnley cannot afford to ‘store players’ after home draw Rob Edwards quiet on Ismaila Sarr future after forward misses Watford draw Brighton sign full-back Pervis Estupinan from Villarreal Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens sees draw at Swindon as two points dropped Wayne Brown pays tribute to long-serving Tom Eastman after late winner Jon Brady loves Northampton’s battling spirit and praises his goalscorers ‘We did every part of the game well’ – Michael Duff on Barnsley’s display Maidenhead continue strong start with win over Altrincham Ryan Lowe not concerned by lack of goals as Preston keep another clean sheet Gary McSheffrey: I almost gave up hope before Doncaster’s late winner More from The Courier Dylan Levitt injury update as Dundee United sweat over ex-Manchester United starlet 0 5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader… Firefighters battle blaze at the back of Kirkcaldy High street Multiple emergency services called to 'disturbance' at rural property south of Perth 12 weeks of work to fix flooding on Arbroath cycle path gets under way 0 Conservative supporters pelted with eggs in Perth as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare…