Harvey Cartwright and Kwame Poku pushing for Peterborough returns By Press Association August 15 2022, 4.27pm Harvey Cartwright could return for Posh (Will Matthews/PA) Harvey Cartwright and Kwame Poku could return for Peterborough when they host Sheffield Wednesday. Goalkeeper Cartwright has been out with a thigh problem and midfielder Poku had a calf injury. Posh manager Grant McCann could ring the changes after he made four half-time substitutions during the 2-0 defeat at Plymouth on Saturday. Ricky-Jade Jones, Joe Taylor, Nathan Thompson and Joel Randall all came on as they tried in vain to turn the game around. Owls forward Michael Smith is due back in training after a knock but will not be risked. He could be involved when Wednesday take on Bolton at the weekend. Dennis Adeniran should return to the squad after he was rested against Charlton on Saturday. But Akin Famewo faces a long spell out with a muscle injury.