Fleetwood forward Paddy Lane banned for Cheltenham clash By Press Association August 15 2022, 4.41pm Paddy Lane, right, will miss out through suspension for Fleetwood (Brian Lawless/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Paddy Lane will miss Fleetwood’s League One clash with Cheltenham due to suspension. The forward was handed a straight red card for a bad tackle in added time in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Morecambe. Joe Garner or Promise Omochere could step into the starting line-up if boss Scott Brown opts to stick with a 4-3-3 formation. Carl Johnston will also be pushing for a start in midfield. Christian Norton could make his full debut for Cheltenham. The Stoke loan forward came off the bench as the Robins were dismissed 2-0 by Portsmouth at home on Saturday. Midfielder Will Ferry will also be pushing for a start after his loan switch from Southampton. The 21-year-old was another to make his Cheltenham bow off the bench at the weekend. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Vincent Kompany says Burnley cannot afford to ‘store players’ after home draw Rob Edwards quiet on Ismaila Sarr future after forward misses Watford draw Brighton sign full-back Pervis Estupinan from Villarreal Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens sees draw at Swindon as two points dropped Wayne Brown pays tribute to long-serving Tom Eastman after late winner Jon Brady loves Northampton’s battling spirit and praises his goalscorers ‘We did every part of the game well’ – Michael Duff on Barnsley’s display Maidenhead continue strong start with win over Altrincham Ryan Lowe not concerned by lack of goals as Preston keep another clean sheet Gary McSheffrey: I almost gave up hope before Doncaster’s late winner More from The Courier Dylan Levitt injury update as Dundee United sweat over ex-Manchester United starlet 0 5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader… Firefighters battle blaze at the back of Kirkcaldy High street Multiple emergency services called to 'disturbance' at rural property south of Perth 12 weeks of work to fix flooding on Arbroath cycle path gets under way 0 Conservative supporters pelted with eggs in Perth as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare…