Gillingham captain Stuart O'Keefe pushing to start against Harrogate By Press Association August 15 2022, 4.51pm Stuart O'Keefe is hoping to start for Gillingham (PA) Midfielder Stuart O'Keefe is pushing to start for Gillingham in their Sky Bet League Two clash with Harrogate. Captain O'Keefe made his return from a knee injury during Saturday's 3-0 loss at Tranmere as he came off the bench to get 30 minutes in and will be hopeful of winning a recall. Dom Jefferies is still out with a knock sustained on the opening day and is not likely to return until the weekend. Joe Gbode has returned to the squad following concussion and is again likely to have to settle for a place on the bench. Harrogate will still be without defenders Rory McArdle and Will Smith. McArdle is suffering from a hamstring problem, while Smith is sidelined by a knee injury. However, manager Simon Weaver is boosted by the arrival of defender Kayne Ramsay from Southampton late last week and he made his debut against Crawley on Saturday. Max Wright is also missing with an ankle issue.