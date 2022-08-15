Connor Wickham pushing for full debut as Forest Green host Accrington By Press Association August 15 2022, 4.57pm Connor Wickham, pictured, will be in line to start for Forest Green (Nick Potts/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up New recruit Connor Wickham could make his full debut when Forest Green host Accrington in League One. The former Sunderland and Crystal Palace striker climbed off the bench to rescue a point with a debut goal in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Lincoln. And now the 29-year-old could be ready to step in from the off for the Gloucestershire outfit. Udoka Godwin-Malife should still be out of action due to a hamstring injury. Baba Fernandes is likely to continue at left-back for Accrington. The 22-year-old centre-back has been pressed into service out of his natural position while Accrington continue to look to bring in a recognised left-back. Boss John Coleman has backed the former Nottingham Forest defender to acclimatise quickly to cope with the new challenge. Defender Michael Nottingham remains sidelined. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Vincent Kompany says Burnley cannot afford to ‘store players’ after home draw Rob Edwards quiet on Ismaila Sarr future after forward misses Watford draw Brighton sign full-back Pervis Estupinan from Villarreal Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens sees draw at Swindon as two points dropped Wayne Brown pays tribute to long-serving Tom Eastman after late winner Jon Brady loves Northampton’s battling spirit and praises his goalscorers ‘We did every part of the game well’ – Michael Duff on Barnsley’s display Maidenhead continue strong start with win over Altrincham Ryan Lowe not concerned by lack of goals as Preston keep another clean sheet Gary McSheffrey: I almost gave up hope before Doncaster’s late winner More from The Courier Dylan Levitt injury update as Dundee United sweat over ex-Manchester United starlet 0 5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader… Firefighters battle blaze at the back of Kirkcaldy High street Multiple emergency services called to 'disturbance' at rural property south of Perth 12 weeks of work to fix flooding on Arbroath cycle path gets under way 0 Conservative supporters pelted with eggs in Perth as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare…