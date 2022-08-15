Jamie Paterson set to remain absent as Swansea host Millwall By Press Association August 15 2022, 5.15pm Swanseas’s Jamie Paterson will miss the visit of Millwall with a groin complaint. (David Davies/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Swansea have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the visit of Sky Bet Championship rivals Millwall. The Swans picked up their first win of the season at Blackpool on Saturday and boss Russell Martin could stick with the same starting XI. Jamie Paterson (groin) missed the win at Bloomfield Road and will again be sidelined. Liam Walsh is also absent as the midfielder continues to recover from a serious Achilles injury. Mason Bennett is unavailable for the visitors after being forced off at the weekend. The forward suffered a hamstring injury and faces a spell on the treatment table, although the Lions roared back without him to beat Coventry 3-2. Tyler Burey replaced Bennett and will be hoping to keep his place in the attack. Another option is new signing Andreas Voglsammer, who joined Millwall from Union Berlin last week. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Vincent Kompany says Burnley cannot afford to ‘store players’ after home draw Rob Edwards quiet on Ismaila Sarr future after forward misses Watford draw Brighton sign full-back Pervis Estupinan from Villarreal Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens sees draw at Swindon as two points dropped Wayne Brown pays tribute to long-serving Tom Eastman after late winner Jon Brady loves Northampton’s battling spirit and praises his goalscorers ‘We did every part of the game well’ – Michael Duff on Barnsley’s display Maidenhead continue strong start with win over Altrincham Ryan Lowe not concerned by lack of goals as Preston keep another clean sheet Gary McSheffrey: I almost gave up hope before Doncaster’s late winner More from The Courier Dylan Levitt injury update as Dundee United sweat over ex-Manchester United starlet 0 5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader… Firefighters battle blaze at the back of Kirkcaldy High street Multiple emergency services called to 'disturbance' at rural property south of Perth 12 weeks of work to fix flooding on Arbroath cycle path gets under way 0 Conservative supporters pelted with eggs in Perth as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare…