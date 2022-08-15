On-loan defender Ethan Laird eyeing QPR debut ahead of Blackpool visit By Press Association August 15 2022, 5.57pm Manchester United defender Ethan Laird could be set for his QPR debut after signing on a season-long loan (Dave Thompson/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up QPR could hand a debut to Ethan Laird as they welcome Blackpool to Loftus Road. The Manchester United defender has joined on loan for the rest of the season and could come straight into the Rangers side as they continue to struggle with injuries. Hoops boss Michael Beale is hoping Kenneth Paal and Chris Willock could be fit enough to feature. However, Jake Clarke-Salter, Luke Amos and Taylor Richards remain sidelined. Blackpool could once again be without Gary Madine. The experienced striker missed the 1-0 defeat to Swansea at the weekend having suffered a calf injury in training. Manager Michael Appleton revealed – after the loss – that it was not a long-term issue as the Seasiders continue to search to add to their single league goal so far this season. Wolves loanee Theo Courbeanu started in attack against the Swans but was replaced by Shayne Lavery at the interval, with the Northern Ireland international now pushing to start. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Vincent Kompany says Burnley cannot afford to ‘store players’ after home draw Rob Edwards quiet on Ismaila Sarr future after forward misses Watford draw Brighton sign full-back Pervis Estupinan from Villarreal Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens sees draw at Swindon as two points dropped Wayne Brown pays tribute to long-serving Tom Eastman after late winner Jon Brady loves Northampton’s battling spirit and praises his goalscorers ‘We did every part of the game well’ – Michael Duff on Barnsley’s display Maidenhead continue strong start with win over Altrincham Ryan Lowe not concerned by lack of goals as Preston keep another clean sheet Gary McSheffrey: I almost gave up hope before Doncaster’s late winner More from The Courier Dylan Levitt injury update as Dundee United sweat over ex-Manchester United starlet 0 5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader… Firefighters battle blaze at the back of Kirkcaldy High street Multiple emergency services called to 'disturbance' at rural property south of Perth 12 weeks of work to fix flooding on Arbroath cycle path gets under way 0 Conservative supporters pelted with eggs in Perth as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare…