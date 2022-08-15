James Anderson: There are unlikely to be many more Test players in their forties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

James Anderson: There are unlikely to be many more Test players in their forties

By Press Association
August 15 2022, 6.01pm
James Anderson has taken 657 Test wickets (Mike Egerton/PA)
James Anderson has taken 657 Test wickets (Mike Egerton/PA)

England seamer James Anderson admits he is fortunate to still have the passion for Test cricket but feels it is unlikely there will be many more playing beyond their 40th birthday.

Anderson made his debut against Zimbabwe in May 2003 and has gone on to claim 657 wickets in 172 Tests.

He is set to lead the England attack in the first Test against South Africa this week but thinks there will not be too many more bowlers playing the long form of the game at the highest level into their forties because of the changing nature of the sport.

Graham Gooch was the last England Test player to play in their forties when he made his final appearance at the age of 41 in November 1994.

But you have to go back to 1961 to find the last seamer to represent England when Les Jackson made the last of his two Test appearances at the age of 40 – 12 years after his debut.

However, Anderson believes it is unlikely Test bowlers will extend their careers into their forties.

Graham Gooch
Graham Gooch was the last England player to play in his forties (PA)

“Maybe Broady (Stuart Broad will play after 40) but definitely not after that because no-one will be stupid enough,” Anderson said.

“Everything that has gone in the world with franchise cricket, the Hundred, short forms of the game, I can’t see anyone wanting to play Test cricket for this long.”

Anderson was dropped for the tour of the West Indies in March before returning to the side for the series against New Zealand and the one-off Test with India, where he claimed a 32nd five-wicket haul of his remarkable career.

After coming back into the side, the Lancastrian insists his love for the game remains.

“I feel proud I’ve got to where I have. I feel fortunate as well that I’ve still got the love for the game and the desire to get better and still do the training and the nets and whatever else that comes with it,” he said.

“Because with a lot of people that’s the first thing that goes and that’s when you start slowing down and winding down. But for me, I feel like that passion is still there.

“So I feel fortunate for that. I feel fortunate that my body’s still functioning properly and allowing me to do the job that I love.”

However, Anderson admits he has contemplated retirement.

“Probably (I thought about it) the last three tours of Australia!” he joked.

James Anderson
James Anderson admitted that he had contemplated retirement (PA)

“The biggest one is when you get an injury. The only time I’d ever think ‘can I be bothered going through the whole rehab process?’ A few years ago, I had quite a few calf issues.

“That’s when you’ve got to think about whether you want to do it or not. Do you go through that rehab process again to come back.

“But fortunately the people around me, family and friends, the lads in the dressing room, medical team, have all helped me stay on track.

“But, playing-wise, when I’m fit, I love every minute of it even when it’s hard and we’re up against it. It’s an amazing game to play.

“There’s nothing better than Test cricket for me so I will do that for as long as I possibly can.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Vincent Kompany played down talk of a new arrival after the draw with Hull (PA)
Vincent Kompany says Burnley cannot afford to ‘store players’ after home draw
Ismaila Sarr was absent for Watford (John Walton/PA)
Rob Edwards quiet on Ismaila Sarr future after forward misses Watford draw
Ecuador defender Pervis Estupinan has joined Brighton on a five-contract (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Brighton sign full-back Pervis Estupinan from Villarreal
Richie Wellens was disappointed by the draw at Swindon (PA)
Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens sees draw at Swindon as two points dropped
Tom Eastman scored on his 400th outing for the club (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Wayne Brown pays tribute to long-serving Tom Eastman after late winner
Jon Brady praised Sam Hoskins for his contribution in the win at Crawley (PA)
Jon Brady loves Northampton’s battling spirit and praises his goalscorers
Michael Duff liked what he saw (Nigel French/PA)
‘We did every part of the game well’ – Michael Duff on Barnsley’s display
Maidenhead moved into the top five of the National League with a 2-0 win over Altrincham (Nigel French/PA)
Maidenhead continue strong start with win over Altrincham
Ryan Lowe is not worried about a lack of goals (Richard Sellers/PA)
Ryan Lowe not concerned by lack of goals as Preston keep another clean sheet
Gary McSheffrey’s Doncaster edged Stockport (Richard Sellers/PA)
Gary McSheffrey: I almost gave up hope before Doncaster’s late winner

More from The Courier

Key man: Levitt
Dylan Levitt injury update as Dundee United sweat over ex-Manchester United starlet
0
5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader…
Fire crews attending to a fire in a building on Hill street, behind Kirkcaldy High street.
Firefighters battle blaze at the back of Kirkcaldy High street
Police vehicles and an ambulance attending the incident near Forgandenny.
Multiple emergency services called to 'disturbance' at rural property south of Perth
Flooding at Elliot Links last November.
12 weeks of work to fix flooding on Arbroath cycle path gets under way
0
Rachel Amery Story - CR0037413 - The seventh Conservative leadership election hustings taking place at Perth Concert Hall and is hosted by Colin Mackay. Picture shows protests outside the concert hall -- Perth Concert Hall, Horsecross Plaza, Mill Street, Perth - Tuesday 16th August 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Conservative supporters pelted with eggs in Perth as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare…