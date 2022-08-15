Joe Morrell set to miss out again for Portsmouth By Press Association August 15 2022, 6.05pm Portsmouth are likely to still be without Joe Morrell (Will Matthews/PA). [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Danny Cowley is set to still be without Joe Morrell for Tuesday’s clash with Cambridge, despite the midfielder’s return to training. The Wales international is back in full training following a hernia operation which has ruled him out since pre-season but is unlikely to be included in the squad. Captain Clark Robertson (foot) was also unavailable for the weekend win at Cheltenham and he too is likely to be ruled out again. However, Ronan Curtis, Owen Dale, Joe Pigott and Jay Mingi, all of whom came off the bench on Saturday, could see more playing time. Cambridge boss Mark Bonner is set to make a number of changes to the side that beat Exeter. Sam Smith and Paul Digby scored in the 2-1 win at the weekend and will be hoping to keep their places, but Bonner said he could rotate “four or five”. “We might change quite a few to try and give us a real freshness if we can,” he said. Striker Fejiri Okenabirhie, who is recovering from a long-term Achilles injury, is still out. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Vincent Kompany says Burnley cannot afford to ‘store players’ after home draw Rob Edwards quiet on Ismaila Sarr future after forward misses Watford draw Brighton sign full-back Pervis Estupinan from Villarreal Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens sees draw at Swindon as two points dropped Wayne Brown pays tribute to long-serving Tom Eastman after late winner Jon Brady loves Northampton’s battling spirit and praises his goalscorers ‘We did every part of the game well’ – Michael Duff on Barnsley’s display Maidenhead continue strong start with win over Altrincham Ryan Lowe not concerned by lack of goals as Preston keep another clean sheet Gary McSheffrey: I almost gave up hope before Doncaster’s late winner More from The Courier Dylan Levitt injury update as Dundee United sweat over ex-Manchester United starlet 0 5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader… Firefighters battle blaze at the back of Kirkcaldy High street Multiple emergency services called to 'disturbance' at rural property south of Perth 12 weeks of work to fix flooding on Arbroath cycle path gets under way 0 Conservative supporters pelted with eggs in Perth as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare…