Joe Morrell set to miss out again for Portsmouth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Danny Cowley is set to still be without Joe Morrell for Tuesday’s clash with Cambridge, despite the midfielder’s return to training.

The Wales international is back in full training following a hernia operation which has ruled him out since pre-season but is unlikely to be included in the squad.

Captain Clark Robertson (foot) was also unavailable for the weekend win at Cheltenham and he too is likely to be ruled out again.

However, Ronan Curtis, Owen Dale, Joe Pigott and Jay Mingi, all of whom came off the bench on Saturday, could see more playing time.

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner is set to make a number of changes to the side that beat Exeter.

Sam Smith and Paul Digby scored in the 2-1 win at the weekend and will be hoping to keep their places, but Bonner said he could rotate “four or five”.

“We might change quite a few to try and give us a real freshness if we can,” he said.

Striker Fejiri Okenabirhie, who is recovering from a long-term Achilles injury, is still out.