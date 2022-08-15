Barnsley assessing Nicky Cadden ahead of Bristol Rovers clash By Press Association August 15 2022, 6.05pm Barnsley’s Nicky Cadden has been sidelined by a calf problem (Leila Coker/PA). [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Barnsley are assessing Nicky Cadden ahead of Tuesday’s Sky Bet League One clash with Bristol Rovers at Oakwell. The wing-back missed the 2-1 loss at Derby on Saturday due to a calf problem. Centre-back Michal Helik and midfielder Herbie Kane remain sidelined. Michael Duff’s Tykes have begun their league campaign with defeats at Plymouth and then Derby either side of beating his old club Cheltenham 1-0 at home. Barnsley picked up no fresh injury issues at the weekend and that also appeared to be the case for Bristol Rovers. Joey Barton’s men picked up their second victory in three outings as they beat Oxford 1-0 at the Memorial Stadium. Defender Lewis Gibson made his debut as a substitute after joining on loan from Everton. James Gibbons was absent for that match with an unspecified injury, while Nick Anderton has been unavailable after being diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Vincent Kompany says Burnley cannot afford to ‘store players’ after home draw Rob Edwards quiet on Ismaila Sarr future after forward misses Watford draw Brighton sign full-back Pervis Estupinan from Villarreal Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens sees draw at Swindon as two points dropped Wayne Brown pays tribute to long-serving Tom Eastman after late winner Jon Brady loves Northampton’s battling spirit and praises his goalscorers ‘We did every part of the game well’ – Michael Duff on Barnsley’s display Maidenhead continue strong start with win over Altrincham Ryan Lowe not concerned by lack of goals as Preston keep another clean sheet Gary McSheffrey: I almost gave up hope before Doncaster’s late winner More from The Courier Dylan Levitt injury update as Dundee United sweat over ex-Manchester United starlet 0 5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader… Firefighters battle blaze at the back of Kirkcaldy High street Multiple emergency services called to 'disturbance' at rural property south of Perth 12 weeks of work to fix flooding on Arbroath cycle path gets under way 0 Conservative supporters pelted with eggs in Perth as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare…