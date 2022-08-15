Marc Cucurella reflects after making Chelsea debut – Monday’s sporting social By Press Association August 15 2022, 6.11pm Marc Cucurella (left) made his Chelsea debut on Sunday (John Walton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 15. Football Marc Cucurella reflected on his Chelsea debut. Anrgy for the result… Nice to meet you Blues! 💙 pic.twitter.com/prJm0L7q5d— Marc Cucurella (@cucurella3) August 14, 2022 Tennis Coco Gauff is the new world number one in doubles. #1 in the CG1🫶🏾 pic.twitter.com/FDRjnGuYLF— Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) August 15, 2022 Dub champs in Toronto !! @JLPegula pic.twitter.com/NJVJlsfzsk— Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) August 15, 2022 🇺🇸 Incoming doubles World No.1, Coco Gauff 📈🇺🇸 Second doubles title together 🏆Congratulations to @CocoGauff and @JLPegula 🙌#NBO22 pic.twitter.com/C2AO8VTaX7— wta (@WTA) August 14, 2022 Athletics Eilish McColgan was ready for action in Munich. Ready to go! European Championships 10,000m kicks off this evening at 21.48! Yes you read that correct… almost 10pm!🥱💤 (8.48pm UK time)Feeling very lucky to race in so many incredible stadiums around the world.🌎 My first time in Munich! 🇩🇪Live on the BBC. Wish me luck!🍀 pic.twitter.com/sj6XCoz61N— Eilish McColgan (@EilishMccolgan) August 15, 2022 Boxing Monday motivation, Tyson Fury style. GOING IN TO MONDAY MORNING LIKE ……………….. pic.twitter.com/KcGIWwUr6S— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) August 15, 2022 Formula One Is Lewis Hamilton the GOAT? One pic, two goats 🐐 pic.twitter.com/Uc4QM3kEWJ— Silverstone (@SilverstoneUK) August 15, 2022 Lando Norris took relaxing to the extreme. Aaaaaaand… relax. 😴😎 #NationalRelaxationDay pic.twitter.com/XjT9t5Magf— McLaren (@McLarenF1) August 15, 2022 Swimming Adam Peaty enjoyed some downtime. Slowing down for a sec pic.twitter.com/p1mSbsCJjU— Adam Peaty OBE (@adam_peaty) August 15, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Vincent Kompany says Burnley cannot afford to ‘store players’ after home draw Rob Edwards quiet on Ismaila Sarr future after forward misses Watford draw Brighton sign full-back Pervis Estupinan from Villarreal Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens sees draw at Swindon as two points dropped Wayne Brown pays tribute to long-serving Tom Eastman after late winner Jon Brady loves Northampton’s battling spirit and praises his goalscorers ‘We did every part of the game well’ – Michael Duff on Barnsley’s display Maidenhead continue strong start with win over Altrincham Ryan Lowe not concerned by lack of goals as Preston keep another clean sheet Gary McSheffrey: I almost gave up hope before Doncaster’s late winner More from The Courier Dylan Levitt injury update as Dundee United sweat over ex-Manchester United starlet 0 5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader… Firefighters battle blaze at the back of Kirkcaldy High street Multiple emergency services called to 'disturbance' at rural property south of Perth 12 weeks of work to fix flooding on Arbroath cycle path gets under way 0 Conservative supporters pelted with eggs in Perth as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare…