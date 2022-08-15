‘Predator’ Benjamin Mendy turned pursuit of women for sex into game, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Predator’ Benjamin Mendy turned pursuit of women for sex into game, court told

By Press Association
August 15 2022, 6.43pm Updated: August 15 2022, 7.01pm
Benjamin Mendy arriving at Chester Crown Court (David Rawcliffe/PA)
Benjamin Mendy arriving at Chester Crown Court (David Rawcliffe/PA)

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy is a “predator” who “turned the pursuit of women for sex into a game”, a court has heard.

The 28-year-old’s trial for eight counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault began at Chester Crown Court on Monday.

Prosecutors allege the France international showed a “callous indifference” towards his accusers – who were described in court as “vulnerable, scared, isolated”.

Mendy, a £52million Premier League star who prosecutors said enjoyed a “privileged and moneyed lifestyle”, is alleged to have committed the offences against seven young women between October 2018 and August last year.

Jurors heard the footballer was “prepared to cross that line” of consent “over and over again” and if “women got hurt or distressed, too bad”.

Opening the case against the defendant, prosecutor Timothy Cray QC told a jury panel of eight men and six women, two of whom will be discharged after the opening: “The prosecution case is simple – it has little to do with football.

“Instead, we say, it is another chapter in a very old story – men who rape and sexually assault women because they think they are powerful, and because they think they can get away with it.”

Benjamin Mendy
The trial of Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy began on Monday (Mike Egerton/PA)

Mr Cray said the feelings of the alleged victims “counted for nothing”, adding: “These women were disposable, things to be used for sex, then thrown to one side.

“That was the effect of deliberate, planned choices the defendants made, and the desires they let loose many times.”

Mendy’s co-accused, Louis Saha Matturie, 40, denies eight counts of rape and four counts of sexual assault relating to eight young women.

Mr Cray told jurors that Saha, of Eccles, Salford, was Mendy’s friend and fixer, and one of his jobs was “to find young women and to create the situations where those young women could be raped and sexually assaulted”.

The prosecutor said Mendy was a “reasonably famous football player” who “because of his wealth and status, others were prepared to help him to get what he wanted”.

“Our case is that the defendants’ pursuit of these 13 women turned them into predators, who were prepared to commit serious sexual offences,” Mr Cray said.

“The acts that the defendants did together show callous indifference to the women they went after.

“In their minds, and this could not be clearer, the stream of women they brought to their homes existed purely to be pursued for sex.”

Mr Cray said “the fact they would not take ‘no’ for an answer” would be something the jurors will “hear time and time again”.

The prosecutor told jurors they will hear from 13 different women.

Co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie at Chester Crown Court
There are four separate complaints against Saha (pictured) involving allegations away from Mendy’s house (David Rawcliffe/PA)

About 30 reporters packed the press benches as Mr Cray began his opening address.

The jury heard that central to the case is Mendy’s home, The Spinney, described as an isolated mansion, in Mottram St Andrew in rural Cheshire.

Mr Cray said there were five dates, between October 2018 and August 2021, when nine young women arrived at the footballer’s address and afterwards made complaints of rape and/or sexual assault against Mendy and Saha.

There are also four separate complaints against Saha involving allegations away from Mendy’s house, in Manchester and Sheffield.

Mr Cray said Mendy’s home was “part and parcel” of how the defendants were able to abuse their alleged victims.

Once at the house, the victims were vulnerable for a number of reasons, the jury heard, including having their mobile phones taken away once they arrived, some victims believing they were in locked rooms, and the differences in ages and wealth between the defendants and the complainants.

“Vulnerable, scared, isolated – these are words you’ll hear from lots of the witnesses,” Mr Cray said.

“Ask yourselves, as you get under the skin of what was happening, who had the power and control in the situations these women experienced and you will hear about?”

Mr Cray told jurors Mendy and Saha say in “broad terms” that all the women consented to sex, willingly with only a couple of allegations where there is a denial that anything sexual happened.

He said: “In this day and age, no-one can doubt, can they, that ‘no means no’.

“That’s no longer some sort of grey area, or some sort of open door for a man to push through regardless.

“Everyone should have that basic choice that basic dignity, the right to say ‘no’ to sex, and you don’t lose that right because you’ve been to a bar or dressed for a nightclub or gone to a footballer’s house.”

Benjamin Mendy court case
Co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie arrives at Chester Crown Court (David Rawcliffe/PA)

Mr Cray continued: “We say these defendants weren’t in some happy state of sexual ignorance about how this all works, they knew very well what they were doing.

“They turned the pursuit of women for sex into a game and if women got hurt or distressed, too bad.”

The alleged offences span July 2012 to August last year.

Both men deny all charges.

The trial continues.

