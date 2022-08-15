Manchester United could finish in bottom half of Premier League – Gary Neville

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Manchester United could finish in bottom half of Premier League – Gary Neville

By Press Association
August 15 2022, 8.07pm
Gary Neville believes Manchester United could finish in the bottom half of the Premier League (John Walton/PA)
Gary Neville believes Manchester United could finish in the bottom half of the Premier League (John Walton/PA)

Gary Neville believes Manchester United are in “special measures” and that they could finish in the bottom half of the Premier League if they do not address their “horror story” recruitment strategy.

The former United defender was vocal in his criticism of the club’s owners following a humiliating 4-0 loss at Brentford on Saturday.

The defeat left Erik Ten Hag’s side bottom of the table after the Dutchman lost his first competitive game in charge a week earlier at home to Brighton.

Neville spoke out about what he considered to be poor ownership of the club from the Glazer family and on Sky Sports Monday Night Football, the ex-Valencia boss continued his evaluation.

Erik Ten Hag has lost his first two Premier League games as Manchester United manager.
Erik Ten Hag has lost his first two Premier League games as Manchester United manager (Mark Pain/Alamy)

“When a school is underperforming and getting poor results regularly over a period of time they get put in special measures by the Government and the kids don’t get blamed,” he said.

“That is where Manchester United are, it is special measures and you can’t blame the kids any more.

“It is a horror story from a recruitment point of view.

“I know there is a big call for blaming the players and we have blamed the players a lot over the last 10 years – I was excited about those players coming to the club as many people were.

“Even last year with Jadon Sancho, Rafael Varane, Cristiano Ronaldo – great signings.

“When (Angel) Di Maria came, we said it would be a great signing.

“But it has become a graveyard for football players this football club, where players are considering whether to even come to the club, they can’t get players in.”

Neville was joined in the studio by former Liverpool and England defender Jamie Carragher and revealed the pair had been analysing United’s signings over the past decade.

The pair listed just two signings as successful as the fallout from their dire start to the season continued.

Only Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Bruno Fernandes were categorised as either performing on the pitch or proving value for money.

“It has been one of the problems United have had for 10 years, they have flip flopped between different managers and different strategies and allowed managers to influence the actual overall recruitment,” said Neville.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was one of only two recent Manchester United signings considered to be a success by the Sky Sports pair
Zlatan Ibrahimovic was one of only two recent Manchester United signings considered to be a success by the Sky Sports pair (Adam Davy/PA)

“That has been a massive issue. We looked at the last 10 years of major signings at the club, we removed third goalkeepers and some of the younger players.

“But £1.25billion has been spent and we categorised them – we did it together, some do not agree.

“We think there are only two signings – at this moment in time – that you could say have been good value and performed at a level and, to be fair, Fernandes has gone off the boil a little bit, but because of the numbers he hit in the last couple of seasons, you would have to say that worked, and Ibrahimovic – obviously that worked.

“Ronaldo would have been a green (success) but what has happened in the last month, he wants to leave, the confusion over him, it is a nightmare scenario and it is not working.”

Ronaldo’s immediate future, and how the club respond to a potential departure, could yet leave them languishing in the bottom half of the table, according to Neville.

“I think there is a massive decision to make on Cristiano Ronaldo, they are damned if they do and damned if they don’t,” the eight-time Premier League winner said.

Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United remains unclear.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United remains unclear (John Walton/PA)

“A few weeks ago, before the season started and before these results, I said the best thing to do was to facilitate a move away for Ronaldo.

“The problem is now, if they lose him there is nothing left in the goalscoring part of the pitch.

“I genuinely think if they don’t bring players in or they bring poor players in and he leaves, I genuinely feel they could finish in the bottom half of the table.

“I think that is a bottom half of the table team. That is a massive statement that may look stupid at the end of the season.

“They are demoralised and shot to pieces, it is really bad in there. They have gone back to default.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Vincent Kompany played down talk of a new arrival after the draw with Hull (PA)
Vincent Kompany says Burnley cannot afford to ‘store players’ after home draw
Ismaila Sarr was absent for Watford (John Walton/PA)
Rob Edwards quiet on Ismaila Sarr future after forward misses Watford draw
Ecuador defender Pervis Estupinan has joined Brighton on a five-contract (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Brighton sign full-back Pervis Estupinan from Villarreal
Richie Wellens was disappointed by the draw at Swindon (PA)
Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens sees draw at Swindon as two points dropped
Tom Eastman scored on his 400th outing for the club (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Wayne Brown pays tribute to long-serving Tom Eastman after late winner
Jon Brady praised Sam Hoskins for his contribution in the win at Crawley (PA)
Jon Brady loves Northampton’s battling spirit and praises his goalscorers
Michael Duff liked what he saw (Nigel French/PA)
‘We did every part of the game well’ – Michael Duff on Barnsley’s display
Maidenhead moved into the top five of the National League with a 2-0 win over Altrincham (Nigel French/PA)
Maidenhead continue strong start with win over Altrincham
Ryan Lowe is not worried about a lack of goals (Richard Sellers/PA)
Ryan Lowe not concerned by lack of goals as Preston keep another clean sheet
Gary McSheffrey’s Doncaster edged Stockport (Richard Sellers/PA)
Gary McSheffrey: I almost gave up hope before Doncaster’s late winner

More from The Courier

Key man: Levitt
Dylan Levitt injury update as Dundee United sweat over ex-Manchester United starlet
0
5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader…
Fire crews attending to a fire in a building on Hill street, behind Kirkcaldy High street.
Firefighters battle blaze at the back of Kirkcaldy High street
Police vehicles and an ambulance attending the incident near Forgandenny.
Multiple emergency services called to 'disturbance' at rural property south of Perth
Flooding at Elliot Links last November.
12 weeks of work to fix flooding on Arbroath cycle path gets under way
0
Rachel Amery Story - CR0037413 - The seventh Conservative leadership election hustings taking place at Perth Concert Hall and is hosted by Colin Mackay. Picture shows protests outside the concert hall -- Perth Concert Hall, Horsecross Plaza, Mill Street, Perth - Tuesday 16th August 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Conservative supporters pelted with eggs in Perth as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare…