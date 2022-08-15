Ruud van Nistelrooy’s friendship with Giovanni van Bronckhorst on hold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ruud van Nistelrooy’s friendship with Giovanni van Bronckhorst on hold

By Press Association
August 15 2022, 8.31pm
PSV boss Ruud van Nistelrooy is set to face an old friend at Ibrox (Ronnie Esplin/PA)
PSV boss Ruud van Nistelrooy is set to face an old friend at Ibrox (Ronnie Esplin/PA)

Ruud van Nistelrooy’s friendship with Giovanni van Bronckhorst will be put on hold on Tuesday evening when his PSV Eindhoven side take on Rangers in the first leg of their Champions League play-off tie.

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker Van Nistelrooy, who was promoted to the role of PSV head coach this summer, says it will be “special” to meet up with his ex-Holland team mate at Ibrox.

However, Van Nistelrooy has set his sights on the Champions League group stages and expects the Rangers manager to be feeling the same.

Speaking in Glasgow on the eve of the first leg, the 46-year-old said: “It is very special. We get on well with each other, we know each other from the changing rooms, our families know each other and it is a special, special thing.

“But we can meet at other times for dinner and hang out.

“(On Tuesday) we both are defending our own badges and that is the way it is.

“When you face a friend as a team, as a player, you only want one thing, for your team to win and that will be the case (on Tuesday).”

Van Nistelrooy played for PSV when they lost 4-1 to Rangers in the Champions League at Ibrox  in 1999 – he scored a penalty for the Dutch side – and was also in the Manchester United team which won 1-0 in Europe’s premier club competition in Govan in 2003.

However, he preferred to look forward and anticipates a raucous occasion at Ibrox against a side which will contain several players who reached the Europa League final last season, only to lose to Eintracht Frankfurt on penalties.

He said: “I have got to dig deep because it was quite a while ago. But I am focusing on (Tuesday) rather than the games I have played here.

“Of course, I will share my experiences of how the atmosphere will be. I have said many times before it is a special fan-base.

“They support their team in an unbelievable way, as our own fans do. You saw our fans in the last game.

“They lifted us, they carried us through the extra-time (in 4-3 aggregate victory over Monaco in play-off). That really gave us wings.

“We had a hard time at home and we had to equalise in the last minute to get into extra time and then win it.

“That was because of that support. So we know what it is like to be supported in this way. That is why we can relate to the support here and what it does to a team.”

He continued: “In that sense, we are prepared. But above all that I see a squad of fantastic players for Rangers. I see young lads and experienced players playing very well together in a very recognisable style under Gio.

“The team is developing. They got to the Europa League final and were very close to winning it. It was an amazing achievement and they are building on that.

“We are fully aware of the quality of the players we are facing and we have to be 100 per cent prepared in every aspect of the game to do well here.”

In the midst of trying to reach the lucrative group stage of the Champions League, PSV’s 23-year-old winger Cody Gakpo has been linked with Manchester United.

Van Nistelrooy insisted he was “not aware” of the speculation, then said: “For me, Cody is a player that is ours. As long as there are no other news then he is ours.

“He is preparing for the game, as our squad is and I am too.

“I have to say because we are playing so many games and going from one game to another, we travel, that is the focus that I have and our players have.

“For us, it is a huge occasion (on Tuesday), as it is for Rangers, to try and get into the Champions League. So for us, it is the only thing that we are thinking of.”

