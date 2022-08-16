Okay Yokuslu pushing for West Brom start against Cardiff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Okay Yokuslu pushing for West Brom start against Cardiff

By Press Association
August 16 2022, 10.51am
Okay Yokuslu (left) is awaiting his first league start since returning to West Brom (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Okay Yokuslu (left) is awaiting his first league start since returning to West Brom (Lynne Cameron/PA)

Steve Bruce must decide whether to hand Okay Yokuslu a Championship start for West Brom when they face Cardiff on Wednesday.

Yokuslu, now at the club on a three-year deal after spending half a season on loan in 2021, has come off the bench against Watford and Blackburn but his only start saw him play an hour in the Carabao Cup fixture against Sheffield United.

Although his side have failed to win any of their opening three games, Bruce is not expected to make many changes from the side beaten by Blackburn at the weekend.

Karlan Grant shrugged off a back injury to play at Ewood Park but United States striker Daryl Dike remains out with a torn thigh muscle.

Cardiff will be without on-loan defender Cedric Kipre who is ineligible to face his parent club.

Steve Morison has plenty of options to replace him but perhaps no stand-out candidate – Curtis Nelson struggled while filling in during Perry Ng’s suspension and no other central defenders have yet played this season.

Jack Simpson, who joined from Rangers last week, was an unused substitute in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Birmingham.

Vontae Daley-Campbell is available again after serving a one-match suspension.

