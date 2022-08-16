Sunderland men’s and women’s teams set for Stadium of Light double-header

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sunderland’s men’s and women’s teams are to take to the pitch on the same afternoon in the Stadium of Light’s first double-header.

Alex Neil’s side will face Sky Bet Championship rivals Norwich in a live televised fixture at 12.30pm on Saturday, August 27, before Mel Reay sends her charges into Barclays Women’s Championship action against Birmingham at 4pm, with all tickets for the first game including admission to the second.

The Black Cats’ women’s team, who boast Euro 2022-winning Lionesses Lucy Bronze, Jill Scott, and Beth Mead among their former players, usually play their home games at Eppleton Colliery Welfare.