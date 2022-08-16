Giggs told police his ‘head clashed’ with partner in ‘scuffle’, court hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Giggs told police his ‘head clashed’ with partner in ‘scuffle’, court hears

By Press Association
August 16 2022, 12.37pm
Ryan Giggs arriving at Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday (Steven Allen/PA)

Former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs told police his “head clashed” with his girlfriend’s during a “scuffle” over a mobile phone but the blow was “not deliberate”, a court has heard.

Giggs was interviewed by detectives the day after being arrested on suspicion of assaulting his ex-partner, Kate Greville, 38, and her younger sister, Emma Greville, during an the incident at the defendant’s home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on November 1 2020.

Jurors at Manchester Crown Court were told on Tuesday that the 48-year-old provided officers with a hand-written prepared statement which began with the words “At this stage I feel very emotional about the incident”.

It read: “I accept during the tussle she caught me in the face, causing bleeding to the lip and inner mouth.

“I may have caught her and her sister during the scuffle but at no time was there any attempt to harm either of them.”

He said he asked both sisters to leave his house, but they refused.

In the statement, Giggs added: “To try to defuse any further physical confrontation I asked my next-door neighbour to phone the police. Unfortunately she would not.

“I had no option but to demand my phone to ring the police.

“I went to the utility room to get hers (Kate Greville’s).

“At this point she gave me my phone and rather foolishly I decided to keep hers… I should not have done this but was emotional, angry and upset.”

The former Wales boss said he was planning to call the police but Ms Greville then grabbed his hand and a scuffle developed with her sister Emma “standing in close proximity”.

Giggs stated: “I accept during this scuffle my head clashed with hers (Kate).

“I am not sure if it was the face or head but I am sure it was not deliberate.”

Giggs said that on both occasions he was attacked in the tussle and added: “But I would agree that both sisters were hurt.

“I regret that this argument got so out of hand.

“Kate and I had had a great week together and I was looking forward to our night at the Stock Exchange and the use of the hotel.

“We have been together for over four years and, like many couples, have our ups and downs, mostly ups. I sincerely hope this is not the end of our relationship.

“The last thing I would want to is to harm her physically and emotionally.”

He said he could see she was “hurt and crying” on the night and he later went outside as the police arrived at his house.

Giggs said: “I was pleased as this argument had been going on for over an hour and, as I thought at the beginning, this was the only way this argument would end.”

The former Wales international was again interviewed by police a month later, in relation to an allegation of coercive and controlling behaviour after officers obtained more alleged details from Ms Greville.

In a prepared defence statement given to police and read in court by prosecutor Peter Wright QC, Giggs said: “I will not accept that my behaviour towards my former partner has been in any way controlling or coercive, nor that I have done any of the incidents in the manner described.”

In response to an allegation that he had threatened to release intimate photos of Ms Greville and/or himself, Giggs’ statement said he “didn’t recall” making the threat and would “never” have released such material.

“I would be terrified of the publicity that would be generated,” he said. “Kate knows how I feel regarding the press and negative publicity.”

The statement said that even if a threat had been made “in jest or in drink”, it would be “preposterous” for Ms Greville to believe it would be carried out.

The ex-winger has denied assaulting Ms Greville, causing her actual bodily harm, and a separate charge of assault by beating of her 26-year-old sister.

Giggs also denies using controlling and coercive behaviour against Kate Greville between August 2017 and November 2020.

The trial continues.

