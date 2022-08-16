Reading hoping Tom Ince, Jeff Hendrick and Naby Sarr can face Blackburn By Press Association August 16 2022, 3.59pm Tom Ince should be fit for Reading (Isaac Parkin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Reading are hopeful of having Tom Ince, Jeff Hendrick and Naby Sarr available for their Championship clash with Blackburn on Wednesday. Ince has a slight thigh issue and Hendrick has been carrying an ankle problem but both are expected to be fit, while the Royals are hoping to finally obtain clearance for defender Sarr. Lucas Joao, Scott Dann and Sam Hutchinson are closing in on full fitness while Dejan Tetek has a chance of making the midweek squad. Yakou Meite (calf), Femi Azeez (hamstring) and Liam Moore (knee) are all longer-term absentees. Ash Phillips and Callum Brittain will be available for Blackburn. Brittain was substituted at half-time during the victory over West Brom on Sunday with exhaustion, while Phillips limped off in the second half but was only suffering with cramp. Joe Rankin-Costello had to go off playing for the under-21s on Saturday but has also been passed fit. Scott Wharton (calf), Hayden Carter (hamstring) and Sam Barnes (knee) all remain unavailable. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Elon Musk teases idea of buying Manchester United Emma Raducanu beats Serena Williams in straight sets in Cincinnati Vincent Kompany says Burnley cannot afford to ‘store players’ after home draw Rob Edwards quiet on Ismaila Sarr future after forward misses Watford draw Brighton sign full-back Pervis Estupinan from Villarreal Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens sees draw at Swindon as two points dropped Wayne Brown pays tribute to long-serving Tom Eastman after late winner Jon Brady loves Northampton’s battling spirit and praises his goalscorers ‘We did every part of the game well’ – Michael Duff on Barnsley’s display Maidenhead continue strong start with win over Altrincham More from The Courier Third dog dies in mysterious circumstances in Fife neighbourhood 0 Dylan Levitt injury update as Dundee United sweat over ex-Manchester United starlet 0 5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader… Firefighters battle blaze at the back of Kirkcaldy High street Multiple emergency services called to 'disturbance' at rural property south of Perth 12 weeks of work to fix flooding on Arbroath cycle path gets under way 0