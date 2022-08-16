Krakow to stage Scotland’s final Nations League game against Ukraine By Press Association August 16 2022, 5.27pm Andy Robertson and Oleksandr Zinchenko will meet again in Poland (Andrew Milligan/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Scotland’s final UEFA Nations League game will take place in Krakow, the Ukrainian football association has confirmed. Ukraine have hosted their first two home games in neighbouring Poland following Russia’s invasion of their homeland. The game, on September 27, will take place at the Marshal Jozef Pilsudski Stadium, the home of Cracovia. UEFA have confirmed that our upcoming Nations League away fixture against Ukraine will be played at the Stadion Cracovii in Kraków.We will update with a sales schedule as soon as possible.#UKRSCO pic.twitter.com/X3v20BOsP6— Scotland Supporters (@SSCMembers) August 16, 2022 The ground has a 15,000 capacity, meaning tickets could be hard to come by for Scotland fans. The ground is not the biggest in the city – Wisla Krakow’s Henryk Reyman’s Municipal Stadium holds more than 33,000 fans. Scotland host Ukraine at Hampden on September 21 and Republic of Ireland three days later. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Elon Musk teases idea of buying Manchester United Emma Raducanu beats Serena Williams in straight sets in Cincinnati Vincent Kompany says Burnley cannot afford to ‘store players’ after home draw Rob Edwards quiet on Ismaila Sarr future after forward misses Watford draw Brighton sign full-back Pervis Estupinan from Villarreal Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens sees draw at Swindon as two points dropped Wayne Brown pays tribute to long-serving Tom Eastman after late winner Jon Brady loves Northampton’s battling spirit and praises his goalscorers ‘We did every part of the game well’ – Michael Duff on Barnsley’s display Maidenhead continue strong start with win over Altrincham More from The Courier Dylan Levitt injury update as Dundee United sweat over ex-Manchester United starlet 0 5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader… Firefighters battle blaze at the back of Kirkcaldy High street Multiple emergency services called to 'disturbance' at rural property south of Perth 12 weeks of work to fix flooding on Arbroath cycle path gets under way 0 Conservative supporters pelted with eggs in Perth as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare…