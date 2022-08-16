Deandra Dottin’s an all-round success as Manchester Originals beat Welsh Fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport

Deandra Dottin’s an all-round success as Manchester Originals beat Welsh Fire

By Press Association
August 16 2022, 6.23pm
Deandra Dottin shone for Manchester Originals (PA)
Deandra Dottin shone for Manchester Originals (PA)

A superb all-round display from former West Indies star Deandra Dottin led Manchester Originals to a thrilling 11-run Women’s Hundred victory over Welsh Fire at Emirates Old Trafford.

Dottin’s 67 off 37 balls underpinned a total of 156 for two, the fourth highest in competition history, having been inserted.

But, in a clash between two sides who had lost their opening games, Fire were on course for victory as Dottin’s fellow Bajan Hayley Matthews hit an equally impressive 69 off 41 from the top of the order and shared 110 in 72 balls with fellow opener Tammy Beaumont.

However, Sophie Ecclestone bowled Matthews before Dottin struck twice in two balls with her medium-pacers, and the Fire were left needing 19 off the final set of five. They finished on 145 for three.

The game, which saw captain Beaumont finish unbeaten on 45 off 42 and Dottin take two wickets for 21 runs from 15 balls, narrowly avoided a controversial ending.

Fire actually bowled 101 balls in their innings following a miscount from the umpiring team, and the rogue delivery was cut for four by Emma Lamb at the end of the third set of five.

For large parts of the Fire chase, it was very realistic that the extra four runs would come into play in the final reckoning.

As it was, Dottin’s double strike to get Australia’s Rachael Haynes caught at mid-on and Annabel Sutherland claimed at midwicket left the score at 123 for three after 83 balls and brought about a telling squeeze in the run-rate.

Australia v England – ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Final – Hagley Oval
Australia’s Rachael Haynes was one of Deandra Dottin’s scalps (PA)

The Manchester innings included contrasting scores in the mid-30s from England duo Emma Lamb and Ecclestone.

Dottin muscled eight fours and two sixes in 37 balls, while opener Lamb struggled for momentum in making 35 before unbeaten Ecclestone added an excellent quickfire late 36 off 18 with two sixes.

Dottin, the self-confessed ‘World Boss’ who retired from international cricket at the start of the month, came in at number three with the score 27 for one after an early wicket for the excellent Alex Hartley, the left-arm spinner returning to home turf.

Dottin, who reached her half-century in 31 balls, dominated a second-wicket stand of 67 with Lamb before adding an unbeaten 62 with Ecclestone in the final 31 balls.

She was strong on both sides of the wicket, hitting two sixes over midwicket off Matthews and another over long-off against Katie George.

England v South Africa – Vitality IT20 – The Incora County Ground
England’s Sophie Ecclestone was in good touch with the bat (PA)

The Originals scored 96 off the final 50 balls of their innings, a competition record.

Hartley, an Original last year and still a mainstay of the Old Trafford-based Thunder’s regional team, was superb with one for 17 from her 20 balls, making the initial breakthrough by getting Lizelle Lee caught at short fine-leg off a top-edged sweep.

Matthews was strong on both sides of the wicket, punishing anything too short or too full as she hit 12 fours.

She matched Dottin in bringing up her half-century off 31 balls – but when she was bowled trying to cut a quicker ball from Ecclestone’s left-arm spin, it proved a key moment.

The entertaining fixture was wrapped up as Kate Cross defended 19 against Beaumont and Fran Wilson.

