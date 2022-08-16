Zaha enjoys, Joshua prepares and McColgan reflects – Tuesday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 16.

Football

Wilfried Zaha enjoyed his night in Liverpool.

A difficult place to play but happy to score my first goal of the season, we take the point and move forward. pic.twitter.com/0jmZs1gbYy — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) August 15, 2022

And got some big praise from an old team-mate.

Zaha is one of the big boys in the prem…don’t let anyone tell you any different, the quality & fight he brings for palace is something special, if I’m going to war I’m taking him with me — Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) August 15, 2022

James Milner was up for the fight.

Not the start to the season we wanted but the reaction from the boys and the atmosphere in the ground in the second half shows we are up for the fight💪#YNWA pic.twitter.com/3aNNGCgX7I — James Milner (@JamesMilner) August 16, 2022

Reece James was hungrier than ever.

Lionel Messi and his wife ate out.

Boxing

Anthony Joshua was getting ready to go in Saudi Arabia.

Out my hands and leave in God's 🤲🏾 pic.twitter.com/f7gPF9ojkL — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) August 16, 2022

Athletics

Scenes in Munich.

The crowd go wild! Arthur Abele, the German decathlete, was DQ’d in the hurdles earlier .. reinstated .. as his mates went & started the PV.. he grabbed his spikes from his coach and dashed from the discus to run! 😊😀 #munich2022 pic.twitter.com/NDv4u46CwI — Katharine Merry (@KatharineMerry) August 16, 2022

After an incredible Commonwealth Games it was always going to be a challenge to mentally get myself up & ready to go again. Gave it everything I had, pushed the pace, & can walk off track with my head held high. Looking forward to the medal ceremony later this evening! 🇬🇧🥂 pic.twitter.com/63vX0Dp70T — Eilish McColgan (@EilishMccolgan) August 16, 2022

Tennis

Classy from Stan Wawrinka.

Holger Rune reflected on his loss to Britain’s number one.

Great match today @cam_norrie . Not the score I wished for 6-7, 6-4, 4-6 but a lot of learning and a great atmosphere here at @CincyTennis See you Wednesday for doubles 🫶🏽📸 Peter Staples @atptour pic.twitter.com/zWTwc7uW29 — Holger Rune (@holgerrune2003) August 16, 2022

Coco Gauff responded to Billie Jean King’s congratulations.

Thank you so much! 😊 https://t.co/lbXj6KIqKB — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) August 15, 2022

Golf

Ian Poulter was reunited with his clubs.

Gymnastics

Simone Biles and her sister took in the NFL pre-season.

Jessica Gadirova won gold.

Basketball

Like father, like son.

OH MY GOODNESS BRONNY!!!!! 😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 15, 2022

Swimming

Working lunch for Sharron Davies.

Work lunch! After dragging finley to see another Caravaggio … 💀 pic.twitter.com/qJbTCPzBLG — Sharron Davies MBE (@sharrond62) August 16, 2022

Rowing

Life’s a beach for Helen Glover

My girl 💙 all 3 little ones turning into proper Cornish beach bums and I love it! pic.twitter.com/TvLe28n59R — Helen Glover (@Helenglovergb) August 16, 2022

Formula One

Mercedes having fun on their summer break.

Making the most of the downtime… 🏖️✈️ pic.twitter.com/AE5Zn2h0ju — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) August 16, 2022

Back on the bike for George Russell.

Holiday over. Great to be back to it. 👊 pic.twitter.com/mjZaxN4gHN — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) August 16, 2022

Williams turned the clock back 30 years.