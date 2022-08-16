Forest Green’s league clash with Accrington postponed due to waterlogged pitch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forest Green’s clash at home to Accrington in Sky Bet League One has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Rovers announced the postponement on the club’s website less than an hour before the scheduled kick-off on Tuesday evening.

An Accrington statement added: “Having conducted a pitch inspection, the match referee has deemed that The Bolt New Lawn playing surface is unplayable.

“A rearranged date for the fixture will be confirmed in due course.”