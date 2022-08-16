Peterborough end Sheffield Wednesday’s unbeaten start

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Reece James saw red as Sheffield Wednesday suffered a first defeat of the Sky Bet League One season, going down 2-0 at Peterborough.

The on-loan defender endured a first league start to forget for the Owls when sent off in the 34th minute for a reckless challenge on Posh’s Joe Ward.

That was not the end of the drama as Wednesday assistant boss Jamie Smith was cautioned for a confrontation with his own player George Byers – who had been withdrawn as the visitors reorganised – moments later.

The Owls then relied on goalkeeper David Stockdale to keep them on level terms with fine saves from Jack Taylor and Jack Marriott as Posh upped the ante late in the opening period.

But Wednesday’s resistance was eventually broken in the 65th minute when Ward delivered a sweet cross from the right and captain Jonson Clarke-Harris steered a downward header past Stockdale.

And Posh sealed the points to climb into second spot courtesy of a carbon copy second goal nine minutes later, when Ben Thompson’s cross was headed home by Taylor.