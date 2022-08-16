Unbeaten Portsmouth come from behind to put four past Cambridge By Press Association August 16 2022, 9.47pm Michael Jacobs was on target for Portsmouth (Adam Davy/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Summer signing Colby Bishop made it five goals in five games as Portsmouth came from behind to beat Cambridge 4-1 and extend their unbeaten start to the season. Cambridge took the lead 15 minutes before half-time when Joe Ironside turned in Liam O’Neil’s corner at the near post. It took until the 45th minute for Pompey to register a shot on target when Bishop was denied by a smart stop from Dimitar Mitov. But moments later Bishop equalised, tapping in from close range after captain Sean Raggett had nodded Owen Dale’s cross back across the face of goal. The hosts took the lead on the hour mark when Cambridge goalkeeper Mitov dropped Tom Lowery’s free-kick and Ronan Curtis bundled the ball over the line from close range. Mitov was at fault again as Pompey doubled their lead with 20 minutes remaining, allowing substitute Michael Jacobs’s shot from 12 yards to squirm through his legs into the net. Defender Connor Ogilvie nodded in Reeco Hackett’s cross 13 minutes from time to complete the rout. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Elon Musk teases idea of buying Manchester United Emma Raducanu beats Serena Williams in straight sets in Cincinnati Vincent Kompany says Burnley cannot afford to ‘store players’ after home draw Rob Edwards quiet on Ismaila Sarr future after forward misses Watford draw Brighton sign full-back Pervis Estupinan from Villarreal Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens sees draw at Swindon as two points dropped Wayne Brown pays tribute to long-serving Tom Eastman after late winner Jon Brady loves Northampton’s battling spirit and praises his goalscorers ‘We did every part of the game well’ – Michael Duff on Barnsley’s display Maidenhead continue strong start with win over Altrincham More from The Courier Third dog dies in mysterious circumstances in Fife neighbourhood 0 Dylan Levitt injury update as Dundee United sweat over ex-Manchester United starlet 0 5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader… Firefighters battle blaze at the back of Kirkcaldy High street Multiple emergency services called to 'disturbance' at rural property south of Perth 12 weeks of work to fix flooding on Arbroath cycle path gets under way 0