Charlie Carter rescues point for Eastleigh from draw with Dagenham By Press Association August 16 2022, 9.49pm A late goal from Charlie Carter rescued a point for Eastleigh as they drew 1-1 with Dagenham (John Walton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A late goal from Charlie Carter rescued a point for Eastleigh as they drew 1-1 with Dagenham. The Daggers had led for most of the match through Paul McCallum and the result means they are still searching for their first win of the season. The Spitfires had some good chances in the early stages of the game when Corey Panter’s shot went wide of the post and Ryan Hill’s effort was well-saved by Elliot Justham. Dagenham broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute when Junior Morias found McCallum, who slotted the ball home to take the lead. The Daggers continued to build pressure with Mo Sagaf and Matt Robinson both coming close with chances of their own. Eastleigh then found an equaliser in stoppage time when Carter managed to poke home from a corner. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Elon Musk teases idea of buying Manchester United Emma Raducanu beats Serena Williams in straight sets in Cincinnati Vincent Kompany says Burnley cannot afford to ‘store players’ after home draw Rob Edwards quiet on Ismaila Sarr future after forward misses Watford draw Brighton sign full-back Pervis Estupinan from Villarreal Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens sees draw at Swindon as two points dropped Wayne Brown pays tribute to long-serving Tom Eastman after late winner Jon Brady loves Northampton’s battling spirit and praises his goalscorers ‘We did every part of the game well’ – Michael Duff on Barnsley’s display Maidenhead continue strong start with win over Altrincham More from The Courier Third dog dies in mysterious circumstances in Fife neighbourhood 0 Dylan Levitt injury update as Dundee United sweat over ex-Manchester United starlet 0 5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader… Firefighters battle blaze at the back of Kirkcaldy High street Multiple emergency services called to 'disturbance' at rural property south of Perth 12 weeks of work to fix flooding on Arbroath cycle path gets under way 0