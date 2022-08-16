Anthony Scully shines as Lincoln win at Oxford By Press Association August 16 2022, 9.49pm Anthony Scully scored what proved to be the winner (Isaac Parkin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Anthony Scully scored one and made another as Lincoln beat Oxford 2-1 at the Kassam Stadium to pick up their first win of the season. Skipper Tom Hopper gave the Imps – who had drawn their first three matches of the season – the lead on 21 minutes, converting Scully’s cross for his second goal of the campaign. Scully then produced some magic footwork to dig the ball out in a tight area and curl a shot into the top right corner during first-half stoppage time. The U’s brought on new signing Kyle Joseph, on loan from Swansea, on the hour and when Max Sanders manhandled the striker in the box five minutes later, referee Sam Barrott awarded a penalty. Cameron Brannagan converted it following an injury delay, sending Jordan Wright the wrong way. Brannagan had blasted wide from distance in an opening half that also saw City defender Lasse Sorensen slicing Billy Bodin’s cross into the grateful hands of his keeper. Wright made a brilliant close-range save to turn Brannagan’s drive around his post early in the second half. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Elon Musk teases idea of buying Manchester United Emma Raducanu beats Serena Williams in straight sets in Cincinnati Vincent Kompany says Burnley cannot afford to ‘store players’ after home draw Rob Edwards quiet on Ismaila Sarr future after forward misses Watford draw Brighton sign full-back Pervis Estupinan from Villarreal Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens sees draw at Swindon as two points dropped Wayne Brown pays tribute to long-serving Tom Eastman after late winner Jon Brady loves Northampton’s battling spirit and praises his goalscorers ‘We did every part of the game well’ – Michael Duff on Barnsley’s display Maidenhead continue strong start with win over Altrincham More from The Courier Third dog dies in mysterious circumstances in Fife neighbourhood 0 Dylan Levitt injury update as Dundee United sweat over ex-Manchester United starlet 0 5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader… Firefighters battle blaze at the back of Kirkcaldy High street Multiple emergency services called to 'disturbance' at rural property south of Perth 12 weeks of work to fix flooding on Arbroath cycle path gets under way 0