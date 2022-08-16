Early Courtney Baker-Richardson effort enough as Crewe edge Sutton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Early Courtney Baker-Richardson effort enough as Crewe edge Sutton

By Press Association
August 16 2022, 9.50pm
Courtney Baker-Richardson was on target for Crewe (Simon Galloway/PA)
Courtney Baker-Richardson was on target for Crewe (Simon Galloway/PA)

An early strike from Courtney Baker-Richardson earned Crewe a 1-0 League Two success over Sutton to secure the Railwaymen’s third win in their four opening games.

Baker-Richardson, making his first league start since joining the Cheshire outfit in the summer, made the most of some fine work from Dan Agyei down the left, sliding in too meet the attacker’s low cross and prodding the ball home from close range in the 12th minute.

Earlier Harry Beautyman had failed to make the most of a wayward pass from the Crewe ranks and, when the ball fell nicely in front of goal for the Sutton midfielder, he drove his effort over the crossbar.

Agyei also set up Lachlan Brook with another fine delivery, but this time Rob Milsom was in smartly to block the on-loan Brentford winger’s effort.

Sutton offered a physical threat when they went forward and they almost made the most of some indecisive defending with Kwame Thomas forcing a handling mistake from Arthur Okonkwo as the Crewe goalkeeper came off his line. Beautyman picked up the loose ball and thrashed an effort from 20 yards onto the crossbar.

Agyei was a powerful threat for Crewe and – after the break – the former Oxford man forced Sutton goalkeeper Jack Rose to tip over a thumping drive.

The visitors continued to offer a threat and Okonkwo blocked a powerful angled drive from Joe Kizzi, who also headed over late on from in front of goal.

