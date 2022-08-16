Paul Hartley’s wait for first win continues as Hartlepool frustrated by Tranmere

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Paul Hartley’s wait for a first win as Hartlepool manager continued after a goalless draw with Tranmere at the Suit Direct Stadium.

The former Celtic midfielder picked up his second point since taking charge of Pools in the summer, but the winless run has extended to five matches.

After a minute’s silence for former Pools player Lenny Johnrose, who died this week aged 52 following a battle with motor neurone disease, it was a case of whether his old team could come up with a way to seal the first three points of the season.

When Jake Hastie burst through on goal just before the half hour, Hartlepool should have had the lead, but Tranmere goalkeeper Ross Doohan charged out to deny him.

That was the best chance of the first half and after the restart Tranmere should have taken the lead through Elliott Nevitt.

He had already headed into the arms of Ben Killip at the back post when defender Rollin Menayese gifted him possession deep in the Hartlepool half. When it seemed to open up, Nevitt fired wide from the edge of the area.

After lively Hartlepool debutant Wes McDonald fired one over after a mazy run, Killip was on hand to deny Tranmere’s Kane Hemmings a couple of times before the end.