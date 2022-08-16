Cheltenham hold Fleetwood to pick up first point of the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Cheltenham hold Fleetwood to pick up first point of the season

By Press Association
August 16 2022, 9.53pm
Fleetwood (PA)
Fleetwood (PA)

Cheltenham picked up their first point of the season with a 0-0 draw at Fleetwood in League One.

Despite the lack of goals it was an entertaining and at times ill-tempered encounter at Highbury Stadium.

Scott Brown’s Fleetwood, who had won both their previous home games under his management, screamed for a penalty four minutes before half-time.

Taylor Perry challenged Callum Morton after a quick counter attack, but referee Andrew Kitchen waved their appeals away.

Fleetwood forced the first save in the 10th minute, with Luke Southwood diving to his right to push away Harvey Macadam’s 20-yard shot.

Dan Nlundulu was lively in attack for Cheltenham and he smashed an effort over the crossbar after dispossessing Shaun Rooney.

Cheltenham nearly scored from close range after a corner was nodded down into the six-yard box by Caleb Taylor, but somehow Fleetwood scrambled the ball to safety despite Nlundulu’s best efforts midway through the first half.

Morton was set up by Joe Garner early in the second period, but his powerful shot was off target and Rooney and Danny Andrew both went close to winning it in the dying seconds, but Cheltenham held on.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Billionaire Elon Musk has teased the prospect of buying Manchester United (Brian Lawless/PA)
Elon Musk teases idea of buying Manchester United
Emma Raducanu defeated Serena Williams 6-4 6-0 in their first and likely last encounter on the court (Aaron Doster/AP)
Emma Raducanu beats Serena Williams in straight sets in Cincinnati
Vincent Kompany played down talk of a new arrival after the draw with Hull (PA)
Vincent Kompany says Burnley cannot afford to ‘store players’ after home draw
Ismaila Sarr was absent for Watford (John Walton/PA)
Rob Edwards quiet on Ismaila Sarr future after forward misses Watford draw
Ecuador defender Pervis Estupinan has joined Brighton on a five-contract (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Brighton sign full-back Pervis Estupinan from Villarreal
Richie Wellens was disappointed by the draw at Swindon (PA)
Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens sees draw at Swindon as two points dropped
Tom Eastman scored on his 400th outing for the club (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Wayne Brown pays tribute to long-serving Tom Eastman after late winner
Jon Brady praised Sam Hoskins for his contribution in the win at Crawley (PA)
Jon Brady loves Northampton’s battling spirit and praises his goalscorers
Michael Duff liked what he saw (Nigel French/PA)
‘We did every part of the game well’ – Michael Duff on Barnsley’s display
Maidenhead moved into the top five of the National League with a 2-0 win over Altrincham (Nigel French/PA)
Maidenhead continue strong start with win over Altrincham

More from The Courier

Newfoundland, Yogi, died in similar circumstances to other dogs in Kinghorn.
Third dog dies in mysterious circumstances in Fife neighbourhood
0
Key man: Levitt
Dylan Levitt injury update as Dundee United sweat over ex-Manchester United starlet
0
5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader…
Fire crews attending to a fire in a building on Hill street, behind Kirkcaldy High street.
Firefighters battle blaze at the back of Kirkcaldy High street
Police vehicles and an ambulance attending the incident near Forgandenny.
Multiple emergency services called to 'disturbance' at rural property south of Perth
Flooding at Elliot Links last November.
12 weeks of work to fix flooding on Arbroath cycle path gets under way
0