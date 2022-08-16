Kyran Lofthouse at the double to give Woking victory over Scunthorpe By Press Association August 16 2022, 9.53pm Woking fans celebrated a second successive National League victory with a 2-0 win over Scunthorpe (Adam Davy/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Woking claimed a second successive Vanarama National League victory by beating Scunthorpe 2-0 at home. Kyran Lofthouse scored in each half as Scunthorpe suffered a second defeat in three games following their relegation from the English Football League. Lofthouse converted Padraig Amond’s fourth-minute cross to give Woking the perfect start. Amond forced a fine save from Iron goalkeeper Marcus Dewhurst before Lofthouse doubled the lead after 56 minutes with a fine low strike. Woking almost extended their advantage when Amond struck the angle between post and crossbar. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Elon Musk teases idea of buying Manchester United Emma Raducanu beats Serena Williams in straight sets in Cincinnati Vincent Kompany says Burnley cannot afford to ‘store players’ after home draw Rob Edwards quiet on Ismaila Sarr future after forward misses Watford draw Brighton sign full-back Pervis Estupinan from Villarreal Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens sees draw at Swindon as two points dropped Wayne Brown pays tribute to long-serving Tom Eastman after late winner Jon Brady loves Northampton’s battling spirit and praises his goalscorers ‘We did every part of the game well’ – Michael Duff on Barnsley’s display Maidenhead continue strong start with win over Altrincham More from The Courier Third dog dies in mysterious circumstances in Fife neighbourhood 0 Dylan Levitt injury update as Dundee United sweat over ex-Manchester United starlet 0 5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader… Firefighters battle blaze at the back of Kirkcaldy High street Multiple emergency services called to 'disturbance' at rural property south of Perth 12 weeks of work to fix flooding on Arbroath cycle path gets under way 0