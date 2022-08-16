Bradley Johnson bags brace as MK Dons see off Port Vale By Press Association August 16 2022, 9.55pm Bradley Johnson scored twice as MK Dons beat Port Vale (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Bradley Johnson scored both goals as MK Dons picked up their first win of the season in League One with a 2-1 victory over Port Vale at Stadium MK. Having lost each of their previous three games without scoring, this was a timely result for last season’s play-off semi-finalists. After 34 minutes of monotony, Johnson finally broke MK Dons’ league duck for the campaign – and opened his account for the club – by finding the bottom corner from around 20 yards. Henry Lawrence had to clear off the line from Ellis Harrison early in the second half before Vale goalkeeper Jack Stevens did well to tip away Matt Dennis’ long-range curler. The Dons’ lead was doubled in the 85th minute when Johnson stepped up to drill a free-kick from just outside the box into the bottom corner. The Valiants did pull a goal back three minutes into stoppage time when Harrison headed in Tom Conlon’s free-kick but it was too little, too late. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Elon Musk teases idea of buying Manchester United Emma Raducanu beats Serena Williams in straight sets in Cincinnati Vincent Kompany says Burnley cannot afford to ‘store players’ after home draw Rob Edwards quiet on Ismaila Sarr future after forward misses Watford draw Brighton sign full-back Pervis Estupinan from Villarreal Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens sees draw at Swindon as two points dropped Wayne Brown pays tribute to long-serving Tom Eastman after late winner Jon Brady loves Northampton’s battling spirit and praises his goalscorers ‘We did every part of the game well’ – Michael Duff on Barnsley’s display Maidenhead continue strong start with win over Altrincham More from The Courier Third dog dies in mysterious circumstances in Fife neighbourhood 0 Dylan Levitt injury update as Dundee United sweat over ex-Manchester United starlet 0 5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader… Firefighters battle blaze at the back of Kirkcaldy High street Multiple emergency services called to 'disturbance' at rural property south of Perth 12 weeks of work to fix flooding on Arbroath cycle path gets under way 0