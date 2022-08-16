Rangers’ Champions League hopes in the balance after home draw with PSV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rangers’ Champions League hopes in the balance after home draw with PSV

By Press Association
August 16 2022, 9.59pm Updated: August 16 2022, 10.05pm
Rangers’ Antonio Colak levels against PSV (Steve Welsh/PA)
Rangers’ Antonio Colak levels against PSV (Steve Welsh/PA)

Rangers’ Champions League ambitions are in the balance following a pulsating 2-2 draw with PSV Eindhoven in the first leg of their play-off at Ibrox.

Gers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst was in the opposition dugout to former Netherlands team-mate Ruud van Nistelrooy and it was the visitors who took the lead in the 37th minute when Ibrahim Sangare drove in following a corner.

However, Antonio Colak levelled three minutes later with a smart finish, the Croatia striker scoring for the fourth game in a row.

Antonio Colak
Antonio Colak was on target against PSV (Steve Welsh/PA)

An absorbing tie continued after the break and a bad mistake in the 69th minute from PSV goalkeeper Walter Benitez allowed Tom Lawrence’s free-kick to cross the line.

However, PSV defender Armando Obispo headed in an equaliser with 12 minutes remaining.

The return game is in the Philips Stadion next week and the pendulum may have swung towards the Dutch side but Rangers will believe they can still qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2010-11 season.

The atmosphere at Ibrox had helped the Gers overcome Belgian side Union Saint Gilloise in the third qualifier last month, with a 3-0 win taking the Light Blues through on a 3-2 aggregate.

Moreover, on the Gers’ thrilling run to the Europa League final last season, Red Star Belgrade, Braga and RB Leipzig were all dispatched in Govan so optimism was high amid the pre-match usual colour and noise as the fans welcomed back Lawrence, Ryan Kent, James Sands and Steven Davis.

PSV had plenty of quality in their side including winger Cody Gakpo, linked with Manchester United, captain Luuk de Jong and Mexico midfielder Erick Gutierrez.

As the rain came down, de Jong almost drew first blood in the fourth minute but his volley cleared keeper Jon McLaughlin’s crossbar.

Rangers’ first effort on goal came in the 22nd minute but attacker Malik Tillman’s low drive from 20 yards after he took a Davis pass was comfortably saved by Benitez.

Tom Lawrence
Tom Lawrence got among the goals at Ibrox (Steve Welsh/PA)

The Gers fans sensed their team were finding some rhythm.

Minutes later, from a James Tavernier corner, there was a VAR check for a penalty after a header from Gers defender Connor Goldson seemed to hit the arm of a PSV’s Jordan Teze but play eventually continued.

The Dutch side took the lead when the Rangers defence failed to deal with a Gakpo corner from the left and defender Sangare swept the loose ball into the net from 10 yards.

However, the home side hit back quickly.

Three minutes later, Davis slid Tavernier in behind the PSV defence and he cut the ball back for Colak to steer his low drive last Benitez.

Rangers finished the first half on top with Benitez having to save a Tavernier header and early in the second half the PSV keeper made a better stop from Colak’s angled drive.

The visitors reminded Rangers of their threat moments later when Ismael Saibari poked a shot past McLaughlin but also inches past the post.

The lively attacker then flashed a shot over the bar before another effort was well held by the Ibrox keeper.

Rangers struggled to get up the pitch but in the 67th minute Tillman drove at the visitors’ defence but his shot caused Benitez little concern.

However, the keeper had a nightmare when trying to deal with Lawrence’s long-distance free-kick, the ball skidding off the greasy surface and slipping out of his hands and over the line to the disbelief and joy of the home fans.

But PSV came back again and were level when Obispo headed in a Gakpo corner.

The match threatened to go either way and in the 81st minute McLaughlin raced from his line to deny Philipp Max.

The two teams go again in Eindhoven next week and Rangers will need to dig deep to take that elusive final step into the group stages.

