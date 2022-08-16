Shrewsbury draw with Derby

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Shrewsbury and Derby played out a 0-0 Sky Bet League One draw at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

The Rams controlled the first half before Steve Cotterill’s men came out all guns blazing after the break but neither side were able to break the deadlock in the first league meeting between the sides since 1987.

Richard Stearman missed Liam Rosenior’s side’s best chance of the first half when he steered Conor Hourihane’s inviting free-kick wide from close range.

The hosts were invigorated after the break and Daniel Udoh lifted a shot over the ball after latching onto a long pass.

Shrewsbury captain Luke Leahy almost pulled off the unthinkable when he spotted Joe Wildsmith off his line, but his effort from just inside his own half sailed narrowly over the crossbar.

Derby continued to create chances of their own in the second half as Louie Sibley’s effort was stopped by Marko Marosi, while Udoh could have pinched the points for the Shrews but he fired over at the death.