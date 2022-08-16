Nicke Kabamba at the double as Barnet go top after beating Yeovil By Press Association August 16 2022, 10.13pm Nicke Kabamba was Barnet’s hero with two goals in the final 20 minutes (Jeff Holmnes/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Barnet claimed top spot in the Vanarama National League with a 2-1 win at Yeovil. Nicke Kabamba was the Barnet hero with a second-half brace in the final quarter. Yeovil had the best chance of the first half when Malachi Linton’s header was superbly saved by Laurie Walker in the Bees’ goal. Kabamba put Barnet ahead after 70 minutes by steering home Ephron Mason-Clark’s cross from the right. Barnet doubled their lead nine minutes later through Kabamba’s clever chip. Jamie Reckord set up a grandstand finish 10 minutes from time but Barnet held on to take spot by virtue of goal difference. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Elon Musk teases idea of buying Manchester United Emma Raducanu beats Serena Williams in straight sets in Cincinnati Vincent Kompany says Burnley cannot afford to ‘store players’ after home draw Rob Edwards quiet on Ismaila Sarr future after forward misses Watford draw Brighton sign full-back Pervis Estupinan from Villarreal Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens sees draw at Swindon as two points dropped Wayne Brown pays tribute to long-serving Tom Eastman after late winner Jon Brady loves Northampton’s battling spirit and praises his goalscorers ‘We did every part of the game well’ – Michael Duff on Barnsley’s display Maidenhead continue strong start with win over Altrincham More from The Courier Third dog dies in mysterious circumstances in Fife neighbourhood 0 Dylan Levitt injury update as Dundee United sweat over ex-Manchester United starlet 0 5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader… Firefighters battle blaze at the back of Kirkcaldy High street Multiple emergency services called to 'disturbance' at rural property south of Perth 12 weeks of work to fix flooding on Arbroath cycle path gets under way 0