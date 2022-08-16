Nicke Kabamba at the double as Barnet go top after beating Yeovil

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Barnet claimed top spot in the Vanarama National League with a 2-1 win at Yeovil.

Nicke Kabamba was the Barnet hero with a second-half brace in the final quarter.

Yeovil had the best chance of the first half when Malachi Linton’s header was superbly saved by Laurie Walker in the Bees’ goal.

Kabamba put Barnet ahead after 70 minutes by steering home Ephron Mason-Clark’s cross from the right.

Barnet doubled their lead nine minutes later through Kabamba’s clever chip.

Jamie Reckord set up a grandstand finish 10 minutes from time but Barnet held on to take spot by virtue of goal difference.