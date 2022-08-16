Barnsley ease past Bristol Rovers By Press Association August 16 2022, 10.17pm Devante Cole opened the scoring (Isaac Parkin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Goals from Devante Cole, Jordan Williams and Josh Benson gave Barnsley a comfortable 3-0 victory over Bristol Rovers. The League One contest was only three minutes old when Callum Styles produced a good run down the left and played the ball to Cole, who found the net from a tight angle. Williams extended Barnsley’s lead in the 13th minute with a long-range effort which took a deflection. Rovers goalkeeper James Belshaw made a good save to keep out a firm drive from Styles and Cole shot just wide. A rare attack from the visitors at the end of the half saw Barnsley keeper Bradley Collins called into action to save from Harvey Saunders as John Marquis waited to pounce. Benson made it 3-0 in the 56th minute with a well-taken effort. James Connolly’s weak back-pass let in Luke Thomas, but Belshaw came to his side’s rescue. The visitors rarely posed an attacking threat and never looked like mounting a comeback. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Elon Musk teases idea of buying Manchester United Emma Raducanu beats Serena Williams in straight sets in Cincinnati Vincent Kompany says Burnley cannot afford to ‘store players’ after home draw Rob Edwards quiet on Ismaila Sarr future after forward misses Watford draw Brighton sign full-back Pervis Estupinan from Villarreal Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens sees draw at Swindon as two points dropped Wayne Brown pays tribute to long-serving Tom Eastman after late winner Jon Brady loves Northampton’s battling spirit and praises his goalscorers ‘We did every part of the game well’ – Michael Duff on Barnsley’s display Maidenhead continue strong start with win over Altrincham More from The Courier Third dog dies in mysterious circumstances in Fife neighbourhood 0 Dylan Levitt injury update as Dundee United sweat over ex-Manchester United starlet 0 5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader… Firefighters battle blaze at the back of Kirkcaldy High street Multiple emergency services called to 'disturbance' at rural property south of Perth 12 weeks of work to fix flooding on Arbroath cycle path gets under way 0