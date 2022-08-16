Oldham’s unbeaten record ended by Wealdstone By Press Association August 16 2022, 10.17pm Rhys Browne put Wealdstone ahead at Oldham (Simon Cooper/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Wealdstone won 2-1 at Boundary Park to deliver Oldham’s first defeat of the National League season. Rhys Browne tapped home Jack Cook’s header to give the visitors a 10th-minute lead. Wealdstone doubled their lead seven minutes later when Browne picked out Tarryn Allarakhia, who slotted home in confident fashion. Cook saw an effort cleared off the line but Oldham were back in the contest seconds after the restart when Ben Tollitt crashed a fierce shot off the crossbar. Oldham thought they had rescued a point 20 minutes from time, but Mike Fondop’s effort was ruled out for offside. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Elon Musk teases idea of buying Manchester United Emma Raducanu beats Serena Williams in straight sets in Cincinnati Vincent Kompany says Burnley cannot afford to ‘store players’ after home draw Rob Edwards quiet on Ismaila Sarr future after forward misses Watford draw Brighton sign full-back Pervis Estupinan from Villarreal Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens sees draw at Swindon as two points dropped Wayne Brown pays tribute to long-serving Tom Eastman after late winner Jon Brady loves Northampton’s battling spirit and praises his goalscorers ‘We did every part of the game well’ – Michael Duff on Barnsley’s display Maidenhead continue strong start with win over Altrincham More from The Courier Third dog dies in mysterious circumstances in Fife neighbourhood 0 Dylan Levitt injury update as Dundee United sweat over ex-Manchester United starlet 0 5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader… Firefighters battle blaze at the back of Kirkcaldy High street Multiple emergency services called to 'disturbance' at rural property south of Perth 12 weeks of work to fix flooding on Arbroath cycle path gets under way 0