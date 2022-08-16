Oldham’s unbeaten record ended by Wealdstone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wealdstone won 2-1 at Boundary Park to deliver Oldham’s first defeat of the National League season.

Rhys Browne tapped home Jack Cook’s header to give the visitors a 10th-minute lead.

Wealdstone doubled their lead seven minutes later when Browne picked out Tarryn Allarakhia, who slotted home in confident fashion.

Cook saw an effort cleared off the line but Oldham were back in the contest seconds after the restart when Ben Tollitt crashed a fierce shot off the crossbar.

Oldham thought they had rescued a point 20 minutes from time, but Mike Fondop’s effort was ruled out for offside.