Halifax sit bottom of National League after goalless stalemate with Southend

Halifax and Southend shared the spoils from a goalless National League stalemate at the Shay Stadium on Tuesday night.

Southend had the chance to go ahead when they were awarded a penalty in the 20th minute, but Callum Powell’s spot-kick was saved by goalkeeper Sam Johnson.

Halifax then nearly broke the deadlock on the half-hour mark when a mistake from goalkeeper Steve Arnold saw the ball fall to forward Emmanuel Dieseruvwe, but the Southend goalkeeper managed to make a good save from the resulting shot.

Jordan Slew had a good chance in the second-half for the Shaymen – who sit bottom of the table – but his powerful effort was turned away by Arnold and Jaden Crowhurst came close for the Shrimpers towards the end of the game, but his header flew wide.