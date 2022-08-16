Louis Dennis nets winner as Bromley overcome 10-man Torquay

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bromley earned their first National League win of the season after beating 10-man Torquay 1-0.

The Gulls suffered a double blow when Ross Marshall was sent off just past the hour before Louis Dennis scored the only goal.

Torquay goalkeeper Mark Halstead was called into action early on, saving Corey Whitely’s free-kick before denying two efforts from Billy Bingham.

Will Goodwin had a chance to grab the opener 10 minutes into the second half but Reice Charles-Cook made a solid save, tipping his shot over the bar.

Torquay were then reduced to 10 men in the 62nd minute when Marshall was shown a straight red card.

Bromley took advantage of the extra player when Dennis fired in the winner 10 minutes later.