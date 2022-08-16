Louis Dennis nets winner as Bromley overcome 10-man Torquay By Press Association August 16 2022, 10.23pm Bromley earned their first league win of the season after beating 10-man Torquay 1-0 (Richard Sellers/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Bromley earned their first National League win of the season after beating 10-man Torquay 1-0. The Gulls suffered a double blow when Ross Marshall was sent off just past the hour before Louis Dennis scored the only goal. Torquay goalkeeper Mark Halstead was called into action early on, saving Corey Whitely’s free-kick before denying two efforts from Billy Bingham. Will Goodwin had a chance to grab the opener 10 minutes into the second half but Reice Charles-Cook made a solid save, tipping his shot over the bar. Torquay were then reduced to 10 men in the 62nd minute when Marshall was shown a straight red card. Bromley took advantage of the extra player when Dennis fired in the winner 10 minutes later. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Elon Musk teases idea of buying Manchester United Emma Raducanu beats Serena Williams in straight sets in Cincinnati Vincent Kompany says Burnley cannot afford to ‘store players’ after home draw Rob Edwards quiet on Ismaila Sarr future after forward misses Watford draw Brighton sign full-back Pervis Estupinan from Villarreal Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens sees draw at Swindon as two points dropped Wayne Brown pays tribute to long-serving Tom Eastman after late winner Jon Brady loves Northampton’s battling spirit and praises his goalscorers ‘We did every part of the game well’ – Michael Duff on Barnsley’s display Maidenhead continue strong start with win over Altrincham More from The Courier Third dog dies in mysterious circumstances in Fife neighbourhood 0 Dylan Levitt injury update as Dundee United sweat over ex-Manchester United starlet 0 5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader… Firefighters battle blaze at the back of Kirkcaldy High street Multiple emergency services called to 'disturbance' at rural property south of Perth 12 weeks of work to fix flooding on Arbroath cycle path gets under way 0