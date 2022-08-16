Aldershot break duck with win at Boreham Wood By Press Association August 16 2022, 10.27pm Aldershot lifted themselves from the foot of the National League table with a 2-1 win against Boreham Wood (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Aldershot lifted themselves off the foot of the National League table with a 2-1 win against Boreham Wood. Goals from Justin Amaluzor and Ryan Glover earned the Shots their first points of the season. Aldershot opened the scoring after 13 minutes when Inih Effiong picked out Amaluzor and the winger stabbed it home. The hosts had some chances of their own. Jack Payne nearly levelled 10 minutes later before Dennon Lewis’ effort went past a post. Aldershot doubled their lead in the 61st minute when Josh McQuoid’s shot hit a post, but Glover was able to tuck away the rebound. George Williams pulled a consolation back for the Wood in the 86th minute, smashing home a free-kick from outside the box into the top corner. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Elon Musk teases idea of buying Manchester United Emma Raducanu beats Serena Williams in straight sets in Cincinnati Vincent Kompany says Burnley cannot afford to ‘store players’ after home draw Rob Edwards quiet on Ismaila Sarr future after forward misses Watford draw Brighton sign full-back Pervis Estupinan from Villarreal Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens sees draw at Swindon as two points dropped Wayne Brown pays tribute to long-serving Tom Eastman after late winner Jon Brady loves Northampton’s battling spirit and praises his goalscorers ‘We did every part of the game well’ – Michael Duff on Barnsley’s display Maidenhead continue strong start with win over Altrincham More from The Courier Third dog dies in mysterious circumstances in Fife neighbourhood 0 Dylan Levitt injury update as Dundee United sweat over ex-Manchester United starlet 0 5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader… Firefighters battle blaze at the back of Kirkcaldy High street Multiple emergency services called to 'disturbance' at rural property south of Perth 12 weeks of work to fix flooding on Arbroath cycle path gets under way 0