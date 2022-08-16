Charlton manager Ben Garner praises Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Charlton manager Ben Garner praises Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

By Press Association
August 16 2022, 10.36pm
Charlton Athletic manager Ben Garner (Steven Paston/PA)
Charlton Athletic manager Ben Garner (Steven Paston/PA)

Charlton manager Ben Garner saw Jesurun Rak-Sakyi shine on his debut as they thrashed Plymouth 5-1 and then backed the Crystal Palace loanee to scale even greater heights.

The 19-year-old winger took just 11 minutes to score the Addicks’ opening goal.

Charlton have a 100 per cent winning record at home under new boss Garner and had this contest wrapped up by half-time with Rak-Sakyi, Jayden Stockley and Sean Clare all on target.

Argyle centre-back James Wilson was shown a straight red card for handling Charlie Kirk’s shot in the 39th minute, with Stockley converting the resultant penalty.

Morgan Whittaker reduced the deficit in the 71st minute but it did nothing to halt Charlton’s dominance with Kirk and substitute Miles Leaburn converting for an emphatic win for the South Londoners.

“It was a great debut for Jes and he is only going to get better,” said Garner. “I think we’ve all seen tonight what a talent he has got. It’s great for him to score early on. Hopefully he can have a fantastic season for us.

“His biggest asset is his wonderful, wonderful balance. Couple that with close control and ability. But tactically tonight was most pleasing for me because he’s only had two days prep on how we wanted to press and be without the ball. He’s done that fantastically well for a young player.

“It was a really mature debut.

“It wasn’t quite the perfect team performance – I’d have liked the clean sheet – but really good to react from Saturday because there was frustration, I wouldn’t go as far as disappointment, to not get anything. You either get despondent and drop away or you roll your sleeves up and come back harder – which is what we did tonight.”

Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher had no complaints with Wilson’s red card.

“He hasn’t meant it but it has stopped a goal,” said Schumacher. “He’s just turned around and it’s hit his arm. I’m sure we’d be asking for a red card, it’s killed it. They have the extra player and they end up looking like Real Madrid.

“We were really, really sloppy three times in our own half and got punished by a good team. It’s a tough one to swallow.

“It is one we want to forget quick. The third goal right on the stroke of half-time killed it as a contest, we decided to take a few off who we might want to save for a couple of tactical reasons. We just didn’t want the game to become embarrassing. I didn’t think we gave in as a team, they gave it everything they’ve got and scored a really good goal.

“I’ll never question the players’ character. They are a brilliant group and give us everything they have got. Sometimes we fall short because of what we’ve got. They just didn’t start the game as well as we’d have liked. They definitely didn’t give in.”

