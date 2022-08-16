Liam Manning hails Bradley Johnson impact as MK Dons sink Port Vale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liam Manning hails Bradley Johnson impact as MK Dons sink Port Vale

By Press Association
August 16 2022, 10.47pm
MK Dons manager Liam Manning hailed Bradley Johnson after the win over Port Vale (Nigel French/PA)
MK Dons manager Liam Manning hailed Bradley Johnson after the win over Port Vale (Nigel French/PA)

MK Dons manager Liam Manning admitted Bradley Johnson’s opening goal settled his side down as they went on to defeat Port Vale 2-1 to pick up their first League One win of the season.

The first of Johnson’s double came after a hesitant first 34 minutes from the Dons, who had lost their first three games of the campaign without scoring.

While the match at Stadium MK was not the easiest on the eye, the result was a timely one for last season’s play-off semi-finalists, even though the Valiants made things nervy for them at the end.

Manning said: “Before the goal, I think the biggest problem for us was not necessarily Port Vale – I don’t think they caused us too many problems in the first 20 minutes.

“It was more lacking control from turning the ball over too cheaply or not structurally being right.

“The goal then definitely settled us a little bit and there were moments where we controlled the game, with and without the ball.

“One big thing that’s important for us is maintaining control throughout, so that was real moment of quality from Brad which was key.

“Brad’s been terrific since he came in, with his leadership and also his quality.

“He was obviously disappointed, as he said himself, after the game at the weekend [at Ipswich] so to respond and to bounce back like that speaks volumes about him as a person.

“His experience for the group is going to be invaluable over the course of the season.”

Johnson opened the scoring when he was given time to find the bottom corner with a clean strike from just outside the area.

The 35-year-old then effectively sealed the win by drilling in a low free-kick with five minutes remaining, although Ellis Harrison did pull one back for Port Vale three minutes into added time.

Vale boss Darrell Clarke said: “I just thought we didn’t do enough to win the game and they did very little to win the game.

“It was one of those days where we were a little bit frustrated with our own performance.

“It was nothing to do with non-negotiables, it was just the quality at the right time in the right areas, whether it be your final pass, your finish, your cross, your shot, your set-piece.

“All those little bits and pieces that you need to be good at to win football matches and, like I said, I didn’t think MK Dons needed to do a lot to win the game.

“A couple of good strikes from the edge of the box but we’re disappointed.

“Players are still finding their feet and we understand that as a coaching staff of where we need to be working.”

