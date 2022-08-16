Neil Wood urges Salford to remain grounded after going top of League Two

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Neil Wood urges Salford to remain grounded after going top of League Two

By Press Association
August 16 2022, 10.55pm
Salford took maximum points from Rodney Parade (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Salford manager Neil Wood insisted he would not let anyone get ahead of themselves after his side climbed to the top of the League Two table following a 3-2 win at Newport.

Substitute Ryan Leak headed in the winner from a corner seven minutes from time after the Ammies had let a 2-0 lead slip at Rodney Parade.

“It’s only three wins so we won’t get carried away,” said Wood.

“We know it’s a long season and there’s a lot of work to do and a lot of improvements to do.

“It’s nice to be at the top of the table at this point after a good start but we’re not getting too excited.”

After a goalless first half that Salford dominated, Luke Bolton fired the visitors into a deserved lead after 54 minutes with a long-range effort into the bottom corner.

Bolton then forced an own goal from Exiles defender Cameron Norman, who diverted the Salford man’s cross-shot past Nick Townsend and into his own net three minutes later.

But Newport responded with two goals of their own inside three minutes to level the match against the run of play.

First Scot Bennett scrambled the ball home from close range following a corner after 72 minutes before Omar Bogle bundled in an unlikely equaliser three minutes later after a free-kick into the box.

But Leak had the final word as he headed in Elliot Watt’s corner to finally break the home side’s resistance.

With three wins from four games, Salford are top on goal difference.

“I thought this was the game we’ve had the most control of, in terms of possession and our structure,” added Wood.

“It’s very pleasing. We know it can get better and we want it to get better, but it’s a really good night for us and I think we deserved it.”

Wood picked out goal hero Bolton and match-winner Leak for praise.

“Luke is a threat and I thought he was really good coming inside and linking and he’s got pace,” he said.

“He was excellent and it’s a good confidence-booster for Ryan Leak as well.

“He’s recently joined us and he’s not started as many games as he would have liked so far so scoring the winner will give him plenty of confidence.”

County manager James Rowberry admitted his side were second best but praised the home fans for helping them back into the game.

“It wasn’t our best performance, particularly in the first half,” said the Exiles boss.

“We didn’t really show the bravery on the ball that I’d like us to do but I feel it was our fans that pushed us on to get back to 2-2 and it’s a sickener to concede from a set-piece at the end.

“Credit to our fans, they were amazing and really pushed us.

“But we have got to defend better in those moments, it was really poor from us and there were elements of that that were unacceptable.”

