Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has no complaints over Mark Sykes’ red card

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has no complaints over Mark Sykes’ red card

By Press Association
August 16 2022, 10.59pm
Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson (Richard Sellers/PA)
Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson (Richard Sellers/PA)

Nigel Pearson had no complaints over the Mark Sykes sending off that marred Bristol City’s first Sky Bet Championship win of the season.

But the Ashton Gate boss felt Luton’s Luke Freeman should also have been red carded for his reaction to the lunging 67th-minute tackle on him that caused a fracas among several players.

Nahki Wells shot the home side ahead on five minutes from Alex Scott’s pass and Tommy Conway fired in from Andreas Weimann’s 28th-minute cross to reward a dominant first-half display.

It was only after Sykes was sent off that Luton came into the game. Freeman appeared to barge him over with his chest in retaliation and referee Lee Doughty decided a yellow card was sufficient for the Luton player.

Pearson said: “In the modern game, I can’t complain about Mark’s red card, although in my time as a player I would probably have been applauding him for the tackle.

“But how their player stayed on the pitch I don’t know. Officials have influenced all our games so far and tonight we should have had a penalty when Rob Atkinson was fouled.

“I have empty pockets because of expressing my views on refereeing decisions over the years, so I gave it up long ago.

“I would rather talk about a really positive performance from a team including a lot of young players offering real encouragement for the future.

“Our fans have gone home having seen a display of real commitment and I am happy for them because we have caused them quite a bit of frustration.

“Tonight we didn’t make the mistakes that hurt us in our first home game against Sunderland and even after the sending-off we coped well defensively.”

Luton remain without a win in four Championship games and boss Nathan Jones pulled no punches with his assessment of his team’s performance.

He said: “We were outfought, outrun and outdone at all the things we are normally good at.

“On reflection, I may have picked the wrong team, but there was no excuse for the way we started the game, which set the tone for what followed.

“They had more energy than us and were quicker to the ball. That doesn’t often happen to us and it is a concern.

“We tried to play offside for the opening goal, which we don’t do. We are struggling to score goals at the moment, but you have to set a platform by defending properly.

“I made changes at half-time, but to be honest we could only be better in the second period after that first-half performance.

“It was only after the sending off that we got any sort of grip. It was a bad tackle, but I was disappointed with Luke Freeman’s reaction.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Billionaire Elon Musk has teased the prospect of buying Manchester United (Brian Lawless/PA)
Elon Musk teases idea of buying Manchester United
Emma Raducanu defeated Serena Williams 6-4 6-0 in their first and likely last encounter on the court (Aaron Doster/AP)
Emma Raducanu beats Serena Williams in straight sets in Cincinnati
Vincent Kompany played down talk of a new arrival after the draw with Hull (PA)
Vincent Kompany says Burnley cannot afford to ‘store players’ after home draw
Ismaila Sarr was absent for Watford (John Walton/PA)
Rob Edwards quiet on Ismaila Sarr future after forward misses Watford draw
Ecuador defender Pervis Estupinan has joined Brighton on a five-contract (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Brighton sign full-back Pervis Estupinan from Villarreal
Richie Wellens was disappointed by the draw at Swindon (PA)
Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens sees draw at Swindon as two points dropped
Tom Eastman scored on his 400th outing for the club (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Wayne Brown pays tribute to long-serving Tom Eastman after late winner
Jon Brady praised Sam Hoskins for his contribution in the win at Crawley (PA)
Jon Brady loves Northampton’s battling spirit and praises his goalscorers
Michael Duff liked what he saw (Nigel French/PA)
‘We did every part of the game well’ – Michael Duff on Barnsley’s display
Maidenhead moved into the top five of the National League with a 2-0 win over Altrincham (Nigel French/PA)
Maidenhead continue strong start with win over Altrincham

More from The Courier

Newfoundland, Yogi, died in similar circumstances to other dogs in Kinghorn.
Third dog dies in mysterious circumstances in Fife neighbourhood
0
Key man: Levitt
Dylan Levitt injury update as Dundee United sweat over ex-Manchester United starlet
0
5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader…
Fire crews attending to a fire in a building on Hill street, behind Kirkcaldy High street.
Firefighters battle blaze at the back of Kirkcaldy High street
Police vehicles and an ambulance attending the incident near Forgandenny.
Multiple emergency services called to 'disturbance' at rural property south of Perth
Flooding at Elliot Links last November.
12 weeks of work to fix flooding on Arbroath cycle path gets under way
0